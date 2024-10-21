Culture of Good, Inc. Invites Businesses to Apply for Second Annual Community Impact Awards

Culture and Leadership Development Enterprise Celebrates Businesses Committed to Positive Community Impact

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture of Good, Inc. is excited to announce open applications for the second annual Community Impact Awards. Applications are open now and will be accepted through December 31, 2024.

The purpose of these awards is to celebrate businesses that have made a meaningful impact in their communities through corporate responsibility, active engagement and giveback. The awards recognize companies that not only demonstrate measurable and sustainable contributions but also cultivate a culture of giving back to their local community.

"We believe that true success goes beyond profit – it lies in the positive impact we create in our communities," said Ryan McCarty, Co-Founder of Culture of Good. "The Community Impact Awards recognize businesses that exemplify this belief and inspire others to prioritize giving back. For the second year, we're thrilled to celebrate those who are making a tangible difference and look forward to witnessing the innovative ways companies have engaged with their communities this year."

The winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors including overall impact, employee engagement, and the innovation and sustainability of initiatives. The prestigious awards are made up of three categories and serve as a testament to the growing need and the importance of making an impact locally. This year's categories include:

Small Businesses: Fewer than 250 employees

Fewer than 250 employees Medium Businesses: 250 – 999 employees

250 – 999 employees Large Businesses: 1000+ employees

"Receiving the Community Impact Award is fuel in the gas tank," said Chris Johnson, CEO of JA Benefits and 2024 Community Impact Award recipient. "Sometimes business, work, and life can get complicated, and the recognition from an award such as this really rekindles that fire to continue to be a part of something bigger than ourselves."

Companies who are a recipient of the awards will have an opportunity to meet and network with like-minded businesses and leaders, elevate recruitment efforts by attracting top talent, retain current talent, boost employee morale, and reduce turnover. Award winners will be officially announced at the Community Impact Awards virtual event in May 2025, inspiring others to integrate community impact into their business practices.

Culture of Good, Inc. invites companies that prioritize making a positive impact on its communities through business practices to participate. The upcoming awards, with even more exciting plans for the future, aim to continue celebrating and encouraging corporate social responsibility, further embedding the ethos of community impact within the business world and inspiring others to join them in doing good.

To learn more, visit www.cultureofgood.com/cog-award.

About Culture of Good, Inc.:

Culture of Good leverages its longevity and proven methods in the culture space to infuse businesses with a profound sense of purpose, aligning corporate operations with community impact. With a track record of designing co-tailored programs, we ensure each engagement is uniquely crafted to meet the specific needs of our clients.

Our Community Impact Awards celebrate and recognize companies that exemplify excellence in community impact, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Our mission is to bridge the gap between profitability and altruistic endeavors, ensuring businesses thrive while serving as a force for positive change. We envision a business community deeply rooted in caring leadership and community impact, ultimately fostering a global Culture of Good.

For more information, visit cultureofgood.com .

