Culture Partners Announces Over 14,000 Presales of "Surrender to Lead" Ahead of January 27 Release

Book by Joe Terry and Dr. Jessica Kriegel Reflects Strong Demand for Results Driven Leadership

TEMECULA, Calif. , Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Partners, the global leader in results driven culture transformation, today announced that Surrender to Lead, the new book by Culture Partners CEO Joe Terry and Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Jessica Kriegel, has surpassed 14,000 copies presold ahead of its official release on January 27.

The milestone reflects strong interest from leaders seeking practical guidance on how to drive accountability, alignment, and results in today's business environment.

Surrender to Lead draws on decades of experience working with executive teams across industries. The book introduces a leadership approach focused on creating clarity, reinforcing accountability, and enabling people to perform at their best. The framework is designed to help leaders improve execution and deliver measurable outcomes.

"Reaching more than 14,000 presales ahead of the January 27 release is a meaningful milestone," said Joe Terry, CEO of Culture Partners. "Surrender to Lead provides leaders what they need today: a clear approach to surrender ego, fear, and scarcity and lead from love, gratitude, and abundance to create clarity, alignment, and accountability to drive extraordinary results."

"The response to this book reflects what leaders are asking for right now," said Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief Strategy Officer at Culture Partners. "Surrender to Lead offers a practical framework for creating clarity, building alignment, and reinforcing accountability so teams can perform at a higher level."

Surrender to Lead is available for purchase at

https://surrendertolead.com

About Culture Partners

Culture Partners is the leader in Change Activation, helping organizations achieve extraordinary results by creating clarity, alignment, and accountability across their purpose, strategy, and culture. Powered by 37 years of research, world-class IP, and award-winning expertise, we equip leaders with a practical framework to align people, processes, and priorities and activate a culture of ownership. Millions of individuals in thousands of organizations worldwide rely on us to unlock human potential, accelerate performance, and empower people at every level to drive business-critical results. Learn more at https://culturepartners.com/.

