Culture Partners Teams Up with Credit Union of New Jersey to Strengthen Accountability Culture and Improve Employee Experience

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Partners announced its continued work with Credit Union of New Jersey (CUNJ), a New Jersey based credit union serving members with a team of roughly 75 employees. The partnership focuses on strengthening a culture of accountability, so every employee understands expectations, takes ownership, and contributes to consistent performance across the organization.

CUNJ began its accountability journey with a clear goal to create shared standards for ownership and execution across a lean team where every role matters. Over time, that focus has supported meaningful improvements in employee sentiment and engagement. Leaders have also seen stronger participation in internal feedback efforts, allowing the organization to better understand employee needs and strengthen trust across teams.

"CUNJ made a commitment to clarity, alignment and accountability on their mission, purpose and the results they are looking to achieve for their employees and members", said Joe Terry, CEO of Culture Partners. "Employees now understand how their work connects to the CUNJ mission to give their members "The Freedom to Prosper" which is accelerating organizational performance."

As the partnership has evolved, Culture Partners has supported CUNJ with customized programming that reinforces practical accountability habits, including leadership development experiences and tailored learning sessions that reflect the organization's specific goals and challenges.

Reflecting on the impact of the partnership, Andy Jaeger, President and CEO of Credit Union of New Jersey, shared the following: "Organizations of every size face competing priorities and constant distractions, which often lead to silos, misalignment, and declining morale. By partnering with Culture Partners and implementing a culture of accountability supported by customized leadership training, we've strengthened clarity around our purpose and mission, elevated employee morale, and improved organizational performance. Most importantly, we've aligned the entire team—regardless of role—around a clear set of key results that drive collective focus and success."

Culture Partners will continue supporting CUNJ as it strengthens accountability practices at every level of the organization, reinforcing a workplace where employees feel empowered, aligned, and confident in the future.

About Culture Partners

Culture Partners is the leader in Change Activation, helping organizations achieve extraordinary results by creating clarity, alignment, and accountability across their purpose, strategy, and culture. Powered by 37 years of research, world-class IP, and award-winning expertise, we equip leaders with a practical framework to align people, processes, and priorities and activate a culture of ownership. Millions of individuals in thousands of organizations worldwide rely on us to unlock human potential, accelerate performance, and empower people at every level to drive business-critical results. Learn more at https://culturepartners.com/

SOURCE Culture Partners