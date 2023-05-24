Culture Partners Celebrates Senior Partner Ryan Millar for His Induction Into USA Volleyball Hall of Fame

Millar, Who Won 2008 Gold Medal with USA Team in Beijing, is Inducted as Part of Select 2023 Cohort —

TEMECULA, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Partners, the leading culture management consulting firm, is proud to acknowledge and celebrate its senior partner – Ryan Millar – for being inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame. Before joining Culture Partners in 2012, Millar was a three-time Olympian representing the USA in 2000 at Sydney, 2004 at Athens, and 2008 at the Beijing Olympics, where he and the USA team won a gold medal.

Culture Partners Senior Partner Ryan Millar has been inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame, as part of the 2023 class.
"Ryan has been an instrumental key player for the USA team as much as he has been to the Culture Partners team," said Joe Terry, CEO, Culture Partners.

Millar's highly successful career in the sport also includes winning the world league, America's Cup, and Pan American Cup championships, as well as playing for Brigham Young University, at which he later became the assistant coach. Millar's goal-oriented focus and superior knowledge of effective teamwork made his success extend into Culture Partners.

"Strong teamwork is at the core of all successful results, and Ryan has utilized and delivered that mentality to our firm and customers," continued Terry. "He brought with him the critical attributes of collaboration, communication, and support that come from working together in a winning sports team. Those, along with his customer-focused approach and business acumen, made him and the firm achieve outstanding results."

For more than a decade, the customers Millar onboarded into Culture Partners to unleash their growth potential have been both highly successful and appreciative of his leadership.

"When all are focused on the same goal, are doing their part, and are holding themselves accountable for the outcome, the result is a memorable victory in sports and in business," Terry concluded. "We are incredibly honored to celebrate Ryan's amazing accomplishment and are fortunate to have him in our organization and, most importantly, for our customers and their people."

About Culture Partners
For over 30 years, Culture Partners, a leading culture consulting firm based in Temecula, CA, has empowered clients across the world to harness the power of culture. Using human industrial-organizational psychological methods, the company helps organizations achieve record-breaking results by connecting experiences, beliefs, and actions to those results through culture. Culture Partners' management frameworks empower thousands of top organizations realize their potential by owning their growth.

To learn more visit https://culture.io/.

