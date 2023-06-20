Culture Partners Chief Scientist of Workplace Culture Appears on CNN to Comment on Gallup Global Workplace Report

Culture Partners

20 Jun, 2023, 12:09 ET

—  Dr. Jessica Kriegel States CEOs Must Improve Work-life Balance for Employees to Offset Gallup Findings —

TEMECULA, Calif. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief Scientist of Workplace Culture for Culture Partners, appeared on CNN's Early Start Thursday, June 15 to discuss the recently released Gallup State of the Global Workplace report on the American workforce – and how senior leaders need to adjust to survive. Dr. Kriegel noted during the interview that Culture Partners is helping CEOs successfully navigate the changing workplace dynamics revealed in the Gallup poll.

The CNN segment focused on Gallup's findings that 59% of employees are quiet quitting, 23% are thriving at work, and 18% are loud quitting. Another finding discussed was that American and Canadian workers are more stressed than those in any other country. Dr. Kriegel attributes the current situation to "a return to pre-pandemic workplaces with a post-pandemic mindset."

"Culture Partners does its own research and it finds the most successful CEOs are those that best balance this dynamic between the old way of operating and the new workplace. That's the key to reduce employee stress and increase company profitability," explained Dr. Kriegel during the segment.

Dr. Kriegel also commented on the Gallup findings that indicated most employees believe a change in culture will improve the workplace. She stated that CEOs need to create a better work-life culture to engage and retain employees. 

You can view the entire interview on the Culture Partners website.

About Culture Partners
For over 30 years, Culture Partners, a leading culture consulting firm based in Temecula, CA, has empowered clients across the world to harness the power of culture. Using human industrial-organizational psychological methods, the company helps organizations achieve record-breaking results by connecting experiences, beliefs, and actions to those results through culture. Culture Partners' management frameworks empower thousands of top organizations realize their potential by owning their growth.

To learn more visit https://culture.io/.

