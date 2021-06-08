Culver's® Adding Two New Flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard

Salted Caramel Pecan Pie will be introduced first, hitting restaurants nationwide on June 10. Strawberry Chocolate Parfait won't be far behind, making its official debut on July 10. All of Culver's nearly 800 restaurants will offer the new Flavors on the Day on the date they are released and will begin including them in their individual Flavor of the Day calendars going forward.

Here are the mouthwatering ingredients that make up the new flavors:

June 10 : Salted Caramel Pecan Pie: Creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with ribbons of old-fashioned salted caramel, toasted pecans and savory-sweet butter cake pieces. July 10 : Strawberry Chocolate Parfait: Creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with plump strawberries and chocolate cake pieces.

"Every time we create a new Flavor of the Day, we begin by combining ingredients that we hope will surprise, delight and satisfy our guests," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "We've been developing and perfecting these flavors for years, and we can't wait for our guests to fall in love with them."

Culver's Flavor of the Day facts:

The first EVER Culver's Flavor of the Day was Caramel Pecan, crafted in 1984 at the original Culver's in Sauk City, WI

Culver's Flavor of the Day program now features 38 recipes and is made possible because our Fresh Frozen Custard is made fresh in restaurants in small batches all day, every day

Each of Culver's nearly 800 restaurants offers its own Flavor of the Day calendar

To find the Flavor of the Day calendar at a Culver's near you, visit https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 785 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

608.256.6357

[email protected]

SOURCE Culver's

Related Links

www.culvers.com

