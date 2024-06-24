Culver's Celebrates 40 Years With Monthlong Celebration in July

National restaurant chain's 40th birthday party includes new Concrete Mixer, systemwide day of giving, guest sweepstakes

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1984, the Culver family opened a burger and frozen custard shop in the small town of Sauk City, Wisconsin. Forty years, nearly 1,000 restaurants and millions of loyal guests later, Culver's is celebrating four decades with a monthlong celebration that includes an exclusive new birthday Concrete Mixer, systemwide happy hour specials and a sweepstakes with daily prizes.

Culver's new, limited-time-only Berry Happy Birthday Concrete Mixer highlights the brand's 40th birthday celebration in July.

Culver's credits the passion of its guests and devotion of its team members with helping it grow far beyond its small-town origin into 26 states today. The birthday celebration throughout July is a way for Culver's to show gratitude for the support its guests have demonstrated for 40 unforgettable years.

"Our people are the reason we've grown this much and why we'll continue to grow. From our guests to our franchisees and team members, it starts and ends with people," said Culver's co-founder Craig Culver. "Back in 1984, my parents, George and Ruth, taught us what was most important: making food the right way and going the extra mile to treat people with kindness. After 40 years, we're still inspired to do that every single day."

The celebration kicks off with the 40 Years of Delicious sweepstakes, offering guests the opportunity to join in the birthday festivities every day. Guests will be prompted to open a birthday present for a chance to win a daily prize and to be entered to win the $40,000 grand prize. Fun and unique daily prizes range from free menu items to exclusive Culver's birthday merchandise.

Since no birthday party is complete without a dessert, Culver's is introducing the Berry Happy Birthday Concrete Mixer for the month of July only. The Mixer is a delightful blend of Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with ribbons of blueberries, plus even more freeze-dried blueberries that bring a light crunch. The blend is topped with whipped cream and a birthday cake pop, completing a picture-perfect birthday treat.

To sweeten the celebration even more, Culver's is rolling out systemwide promotions on three Thursdays in July:

July 11 : Free sprinkles added to any dish of Fresh Frozen Custard purchased all day.

: Free sprinkles added to any dish of Fresh Frozen Custard purchased all day. July 18 : Culver's is celebrating its official birthday with a Birthday of Giving . A portion of the day's sales will be donated to a local organization chosen by each individual restaurant.

Culver's is celebrating its official birthday with a . A portion of the day's sales will be donated to a local organization chosen by each individual restaurant. July 25 : All shakes and malts are Buy One Get One Free from 2-5 p.m.

For more information about how Culver's has delighted its guests over the past 40 years, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers. Guests can find their neighborhood restaurant and get in on the fun by visiting the Restaurant Locator.

To enter the 40 Years of Delicious sweepstakes each day of July for a chance to win unique prizes, visit https://40yearsofdelicious.com.

About Culver's:

For 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 970 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

