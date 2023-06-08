Culver's®#¹⁶⁰;Adding Two New Flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard This Summer

Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch add fruity, chocolatey flair to Flavor of the Day lineup

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer underway and guests in search of new and exciting flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard, Culver's is once again adding to its ever-growing Flavor of the Day lineup. This year, two new flavors will make their debut: Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch.

With contrasting fruity and decadent flavor profiles, each of the two new varieties promises to offer something unique. After an extensive period of recipe development and testing, Culver's is excited to officially unveil them to guests in its 26 states.

Culver's is releasing two new Fresh Frozen Custard Flavors of the Day in 2023: Lemon Berry Layer Cake on June 10 and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch on July 10.
Lemon Berry Layer Cake will debut on June 10, when it will be featured at all Culver's locations nationwide. Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will follow shortly thereafter, arriving on July 10. The flavors will each be available at all of Culver's 900-plus restaurants on the day of their debut and will thereafter be rotated in each restaurant's unique Flavor of the Day calendars.

Below are descriptions of the ingredients that make up each exciting new flavor:

  • June 10: Lemon Berry Layer Cake: Culver's signature Creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard layered with mixed berries, a ribbon of tart and tangy lemon and butter cake pieces.
  • July 10: Dark Chocolate PB Crunch: Dark Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard, Butterfinger® pieces and a ribbon of gooey peanut butter.

"We can't wait for our guests to try our two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard this summer," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "Between the tangy, summery Lemon Berry Layer Cake and the rich, gooey and crispy Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, there's a little something for every custard lover in these two flavors."

Culver's Flavor of the Day facts:

  • The first EVER Culver's Flavor of the Day was Caramel Pecan, crafted in 1984 at the original Culver's in Sauk City, WI
  • Culver's Flavor of the Day program now features 42 recipes and is made possible because its Fresh Frozen Custard is made fresh in restaurants in small batches all day, every day
  • Each of Culver's 900+ restaurants offers its own Flavor of the Day calendar

To find the Flavor of the Day calendar at a Culver's near you, visit https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

About Culver's:
For over 38 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.  

