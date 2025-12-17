Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project Hits $8 Million Donation Milestone

In its 12th year, the program achieved a record $1.5 million raised for the future of agriculture

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Culver's launched its Thank You Farmers Project in 2013, the goal was simple: support the agricultural community and show gratitude to the farmers who feed us. That mission has always included uplifting agricultural education and supporting the caretakers of our land to ensure a viable food supply for years to come. Today, Culver's is proud to celebrate a record milestone: $8 million in total donations since the program's inception.

Culver's Thank You Farmers Project has officially passed $8 million in total donations since the program began in 2013.

In 2025 alone, thanks to the generosity of guests and local fundraising efforts, more than $1.5 million was raised to benefit the future of agriculture. Culver's remains committed to strengthening farming for future generations through meaningful partnerships and active community involvement.

"Behind every meal we serve in our restaurants are local hardworking farmers," said Alison Demmer, Culver's senior public relations manager. "This year and every year, we're proud to work alongside our guests to create something truly meaningful, and we're so thankful to everyone who joined us in furthering our efforts to uplift our next generation of farmers."

The success of the Thank You Farmers Project relies heavily on the generosity of Culver's guests, who contribute through donations and participation in special events. Some of the ways that Culver's and its communities have supported the Thank You Farmers Project this year include:

Green and Gold: Culver's donated $1 for each rental and digital purchase of the movie "Green and Gold," for a total of $100K to three agricultural organizations.





Culver's donated $1 for each rental and digital purchase of the movie "Green and Gold," for a total of $100K to three agricultural organizations. To Farmers with Love: Hundreds of guests nominated farmers and ranchers for the 2025 "To Farmers with Love Contest," which rewarded five winners with a $500 cash prize, a VIP Tim McGraw concert experience at the iconic Field of Dreams, Culver's gift cards and swag.





Hundreds of guests nominated farmers and ranchers for the 2025 "To Farmers with Love Contest," which rewarded five winners with a $500 cash prize, a VIP Tim McGraw concert experience at the iconic Field of Dreams, Culver's gift cards and swag. Scoops of Thanks Day: Guests donated over $170K in the 11th annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser. The fundraiser offered guests the opportunity to get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations.





Guests donated over $170K in the 11th annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser. The fundraiser offered guests the opportunity to get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations. Concretes for a Cause: Culver's raised more than $570K through Concretes for a Cause by donating $1 from each Concrete Mixer sold systemwide over a five-day period to local hunger relief initiatives.





Culver's raised more than $570K through Concretes for a Cause by donating $1 from each Concrete Mixer sold systemwide over a five-day period to local hunger relief initiatives. Culver's FFA Ambassadors: Guests nominated standout FFA members in their communities to represent Culver's as FFA Ambassadors and earn prizes for their local chapter. Ten ambassadors earned up to $2,500 to fund learning experiences by participating in agriculture advocacy events in partnership with Culver's.

Guests can discover more about the impact Culver's Thank You Farmers Project has had on the future of agriculture since its creation through this infographic.

To learn more about how to get involved or donate to the Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

