Culver's Adds New Harvest Veggie Burger to Core Menu

Best known for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, it's no mistake that Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger contains dairy. The inclusion of rich Wisconsin cheeses means the burger is not vegan, but provides the basis for a great taste that will exceed guests' expectations while staying true to Culver's longstanding traditions of menu diversity and support of farmers and agriculture.

The burger blend is rounded out with wholesome grains and delicious veggies including roasted corn, portabella mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, spinach and chickpeas. The sandwich is customizable for order based on each guest's preferred toppings, with recommended toppings including crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, onions and Culver's signature mayo. Served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun, the sandwich is a perfect vegetarian lunch or dinner option.

To make sure its taste rises above other meatless sandwiches, the Harvest Veggie Burger has been tested for over two years in multiple Culver's markets. The rollout represents Culver's most lengthy and robust testing regimen, with the burger receiving rave reviews from guests throughout the process.

"We wanted to ensure that guests seeking a plant-forward option could enjoy a signature, only-at-Culver's experience," said Quinn Adkins, director of menu development for Culver's. "The Harvest Veggie Burger is a perfect representation of what Culver's stands for, and we're confident we've landed on the ideal combination of ingredients that our guests will love."

The Harvest Veggie Burger is available starting on Sept. 28 at Culver's restaurants nationwide.



