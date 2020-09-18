Culver's Announces the Retirement of CEO and President Joe Koss

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver Franchising System LLC announced today the retirement of CEO and President Joe Koss at the end of 2020.

After 23 years with this growing organization, to what is now nearly 770 restaurants, Koss made the decision to retire and spend more time with his family.

"Joe has positively impacted so many facets of our company in his time with us, especially his leadership through this unprecedented set of circumstances we've successfully navigated recently," said co-founder Craig Culver. "That said, we certainly know how important family is and fully support his decision to focus there."

Leadership at Culver Franchising System LLC is actively recruiting for a CEO to replace Koss.

Through the combined efforts of Craig Culver, an experienced leadership team, a dedicated support team, passionate owner-operators and an engaged Franchise Advisory Council, Culver's continues to see strong same-store sales growth even amidst the pandemic. Culver's also continues to enjoy a healthy pipeline of owner-operator interest in additional franchises.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers almost 770 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

CONTACT

Ginny Rico

312.437.4760

[email protected]

SOURCE Culver's