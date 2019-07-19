Culver's® Celebrates 35 Years of Deliciousness

This week, Culver's celebrated 35 years in the business of ButterBurgers ®, Fresh Frozen Custard and welcoming guests into its restaurants. To commemorate the anniversary, Culver's has created a video to help guests learn more about the chain's history. The video includes interviews with the founders and people who have helped to build the company from the early days to the present. Watch the video at culvers.com/history .

Culver's was founded by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig's parents, George and Ruth, in their hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin. Before opening Culver's, the family successfully ran a variety of restaurants in the area. It was their experiences at those restaurants that helped to cement their guiding mission: to genuinely care, so that every guest who chooses Culver's leaves happy. That's why, since day one, Culver's has pressed and seared every ButterBurger to order and welcomed guests into the restaurant as if they were being welcomed into someone's home.

Now, more than three decades later, Culver's has grown to include over 700 individually owned and operated restaurants across 25 states that employ more than 28,000 team members.

"Craig has always said that Culver's is a people business, and that's as true today as it was when the first restaurant opened its doors in 1984," said Joe Koss, president and CEO of Culver's. "We consider each guest who visits Culver's to be like family, and we're grateful for their business over the years."

