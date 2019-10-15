Culver's® Celebrates a Guest Favorite on National Cheese Curd Day

All of Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds come from a single family-owned dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin, where they are made with the freshest, unaged yellow and white cheddar cheese. The Cheese Curds are fried to a buttery, golden crunch in the restaurants, only after being ordered.

"The Dairy State is our home, so it's no surprise that we at Culver's are passionate about serving delicious Cheese Curds," said Julie Fussner, vice president of marketing for Culver's. "As we've expanded across 25 states, it's been amazing to see that so many of our guests love Wisconsin Cheese Curds just as much as we do."

Culver's sold over 28 million orders of Wisconsin Cheese Curds in 2018, and guests' love for Cheese Curds even inspired the launch of Curdis, Culver's Cheese Curd mascot. To celebrate National Cheese Curd Day this year, Culver's is sharing some of its favorite messages from Cheese Curd-loving guests:

"Culver's knows cheese curds are the way to my heart." – @allieson_rose

"Few things are as simultaneously devastating and satisfying as eating your last cheese curd." – @TaraRushmer

"If it involves sunsets and Culver's cheese curds, count me in." – @KelsieCumber

"I have zero self control when it comes to Culver's cheese curds." – @macylan78

"News Director: Please bring a cultural dish to share for our potluck that represents your heritage. Me, a Wisconsinite: Brings Culver's cheese curds." – @MattFosterWNKY

To make National Cheese Curd Day even more special, Culver's is giving away a year of free Wisconsin Cheese Curds during its Curdis Is in a Crunch Sweepstakes. In addition to the grand prize, Curdis swag — sweatshirts, socks and travel mugs — will be given out as daily prizes. The sweepstakes runs through Oct. 31, and guests can enter at culvers.com/curdcrunch.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers more than 700 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

CONTACT

Marcie Waters

608.256.6357

mwaters@hiebing.com

SOURCE Culver's

Related Links

http://www.culvers.com

