Culver's Celebrates National FFA Week With Annual FFA Essay Contest

Culver's longstanding relationship with FFA is part of its Thank You Farmers ® Project , an initiative that aims to celebrate and advocate for the role of farming in creating a more resilient and sustainable world.

"We know how important it is to promote the impact of agriculture in the world, and FFA members are among the young leaders working toward that mission," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing specialist and former Wisconsin FFA president. "The Essay Contest gives them an opportunity to continue exploring their passion and use their voice to share the importance of agriculture in the world while also trying to earn money for their FFA chapter."

Three winners will be selected, earning prizes of $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500 for their FFA chapters to pursue additional educational projects and initiatives. Culver's has awarded over $100,000 in prizes to contest finalists since 2015.

In addition to the option of writing an essay, participants will again have the opportunity to enter a video submission for the contest.

This year's prompt is:

Agriculture impacts the world in so many ways. Share three ways the industry is making a positive difference that you want people to know about.

Written essays (1,000 words or less) and videos (five minutes or less) will be accepted at culvers.com/essaycontest until the deadline of April 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. CT. Students must be active members of their FFA chapter for the 2022-23 academic year in order to be eligible.

To make a donation and join Culver's in the mission to secure the future of agriculture and create a sustainable food supply, visit https://ffa.givenow.stratuslive.com/culvers.

To learn more about Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.



About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 800 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

608.256.6357

[email protected]

SOURCE Culver's