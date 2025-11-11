Culver's Concretes for a Cause Fundraiser Returns Nov. 17-21 to Support Local Food Banks

One dollar from every Concrete Mixer® sold will help fight food insecurity across the U.S.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food insecurity continues to impact millions of people annually in the U.S. and is especially prevalent now that traditional support systems are facing added strain. To help provide relief in the communities Culver's serves, restaurants nationwide are joining together in this year's fifth annual Concretes for a Cause fundraiser. Beginning Nov. 17 and through Nov. 21, one dollar from every Concrete Mixer sold at Culver's locations nationwide will be donated to local food banks and hunger relief organizations.

Concretes for a Cause, a fundraiser that started in 2020, will take place at all 1,000+ Culver's restaurants across 26 states. Every year, each restaurant location selects a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity to receive the funds raised during the weeklong initiative. Culver's restaurants and their guests have a long history of joining together to support their communities, and Concretes for a Cause is just one way the brand rallies guests each year to help their friends and neighbors in need. Last year, guests came together to raise a total of $517,825 to support local food banks, contributing to the more than $1.7 million raised through Concretes for a Cause since it began.

"Supporting our communities has always been part of who we are," said Alison Demmer, Culver's senior public relations manager. "Concretes for a Cause is one way we continue that commitment, especially when life feels uncertain and people face added challenges. Year after year, we're grateful for our guests, who prove that when small acts of kindness come together, they can make a real impact."

The five-day fundraiser is part of Culver's broader Give Local program, which empowers restaurants to give back and support causes in the communities they call home. Concretes for a Cause is also one way Culver's long-standing commitment to ensuring a sustainable food supply through the Thank You Farmers® Project comes to life. Since 2013, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised more than $6.5 million to support the future of agriculture.

To find your nearest Culver's and participate in Concretes for a Cause, visit https://culvers.com/locator.

About Culver's:

For over 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 1,000 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

