Culver's Encourages Guests to Enjoy ANY Dairy Dessert During National Dairy Month to Support Farmers

National restaurant chain puts aside preference for frozen custard; pledges $25,000 donation to National FFA Organization

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are few things in which Culver's believes more fervently than the superiority of frozen custard to all other desserts—but supporting dairy farmers is one of them. During National Dairy Month in June, the restaurant chain is encouraging people to support dairy farmers by enjoying their favorite frozen dairy treat, even if it isn't Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard.

Culver's has been a champion of frozen custard since its founding in 1984, long crediting its relationships with farmers and the quality of the dairy they produce for the success of its beloved Fresh Frozen Custard. Those hardworking farmers are the ones who also make it possible for other brands to serve popular dairy desserts, from ice cream to soft serve. Culver's is hoping to rally support for farmers by encouraging people to pick up their favorite frozen dairy treats throughout National Dairy Month, whether that's at Culver's or a competitor.

"Every dish, cone, shake, malt and Concrete Mixer we serve our guests is a result of the farmers working every day to bring them to our table," said Culver's co-founder Craig Culver. "Dairy desserts are a special treat every day—but this month, let's enjoy our favorites a little extra and show dairy farmers how grateful we are for their hard work and dedication."

Further, to deepen its long-standing support for the next generation of farmers, Culver's is pledging an additional $25,000 donation to the National FFA Organization to help fund dairy-specific programming and lesson plans. With the donation, Culver's hopes to inspire and equip future dairy farmers with the tools they need to continue providing the nation's growing population with high-quality dairy.

Culver's has enjoyed a strong partnership with FFA for the past decade through Culver's Thank You Farmers Project. Since the program's creation in 2013, the chain has donated a total of $5 million to support the future of agriculture, including $2.5 million to fund FFA's development of young agricultural leaders. $230,000 of the program's donations have gone directly to the Milk Quality Career Development Event, which allows FFA members to demonstrate their knowledge about the quality production, processing, distribution, promotion and marketing of milk and dairy foods.

Guests are invited to show their support of dairy farmers during National Dairy Month and every day by enjoying Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard. A signature menu item at Culver's, Fresh Frozen Custard is a thick, rich and creamy delight crafted in small batches throughout the day in each of its 970+ restaurants. Whether guests prefer a dish, cone, sundae, shake, malt, Concrete Mixer or any other variety of Fresh Frozen Custard, they'll enjoy the same high-quality dairy provided fresh by family farms.

To learn more about Culver's support of farmers through the Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

To find the nearest Culver's in their neighborhood, guests can use the Restaurant Locator.

About Culver's:

For over 39 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 970 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.





CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

[email protected]

608.256.6357

SOURCE Culver's