Culver's Fights Food Insecurity, Donates $1 for Each Concrete Mixer® Sold From Nov. 18-22

Annual Concretes for a Cause fundraiser supports local hunger relief initiatives

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An astounding 18 million U.S. households experienced food insecurity last year, and Culver's restaurants nationwide are coming together once again to help uplift those in need. From Nov. 18-22, the chain will host its Concretes for a Cause fundraiser, donating $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to local food banks and hunger relief initiatives.

Concretes for a Cause will take place in all of Culver's 990-plus restaurants across 26 states. Each restaurant will donate the proceeds from the five-day fundraiser to a local hunger relief charity of their choice. Last year, guests purchased 488,724 Concrete Mixers, generating nearly half a million dollars to support families facing food insecurity.

"We're committed to being good neighbors in our communities, and Concretes for a Cause invites our guests to join us in doing exactly that," said Julie Fussner, Culver's chief marketing officer. "We're grateful we can give them the opportunity to make a difference by doing something as simple as enjoying their favorite Concrete Mixer."

Culver's is committed to giving back to the communities it calls home through the Give Local program, which includes efforts like Concretes for a Cause and other fundraising initiatives. Culver's has also shown a longtime commitment to securing a sustainable food supply through its Thank You Farmers® Project, which has raised more than $5 million since its creation in 2013.

To find directions and contact information for your local Culver's, visit https://www.culvers.com/locator.

About Culver's:

For 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 990 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

