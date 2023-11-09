Culver's Fights Food Insecurity With Concrete Mixer Sales Nov. 13-17

Restaurant chain's annual Concretes for a Cause fundraiser returns, supports local
hunger relief initiatives

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A staggering 10.2% of American households suffer from food insecurity, with millions experiencing hunger every day. From Nov. 13-17 this year, Culver's restaurants nationwide are coming together once again to offer support to those in need through the Concretes for a Cause fundraiser, donating $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to local food banks and hunger relief initiatives.

Concretes for a Cause will take place in all 900+ Culver's restaurants across 26 states. In the fundraiser, each restaurant donates their proceeds to the local hunger relief charity of their choice following the four-day event. In 2022 alone, guests rallied to support their communities by purchasing 414,535 Concrete Mixers during the fundraiser period.

"Since 2020, our restaurants have come together each year to support our communities through the Concretes for a Cause event," said Julie Fussner, Culver's chief marketing officer. "Increasing access to quality, nutritious food is a cause that we are proud to champion at Culver's, and we're thankful to all our guests who join us to help their neighbors in need."

Concretes for a Cause is part of Culver's Give Local program, in which Culver's restaurants support organizations and causes in the communities they call home. Culver's also supports the creation of a nutritious and sustainable food supply through its Thank You Farmers® Project, which has raised over $4 million since 2013.

To find directions and contact information for your local Culver's, visit https://www.culvers.com/locator.

About Culver's:

For over 39 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

CONTACT
Nathan Dupont
608.256.6357
[email protected]

SOURCE Culver's

