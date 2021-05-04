Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard Scoop Only $1 on Scoops of Thanks Day, May 6

This year, guests will be able to get $1 scoops of Vanilla or Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard or the Mooey Gooey Twist Flavor of the Day. Mooey Gooey Twist is made with farm fresh dairy, ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel and chopped chocolate. The flavor's name nods to the American dairy farmers — and their cows — who work hard to feed us.

Culver's held the first Scoops of Thanks Day seven years ago as part of its Thank You Farmers® Project, which has raised over $3 million to support agricultural education. As the world population continues to increase and farmers are expected to grow 70% more food in 2050 than they do now, smart farming is more important than ever.

"Supporting organizations like FFA during the pandemic has been a priority for us, because fundraising has been more difficult for students in the last year," said Alison Wedig, Culver's marketing specialist and former Wisconsin FFA president. "Our guests will help ensure a sustainable food supply today and in the future with their donations."

To find the restaurant nearest you to visit on Scoops of Thanks Day, visit Culver's locations page.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 785 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

