Culver's Offers Single Scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for $1 Donation to Local Agriculture Education Initiatives on May 2

Tenth annual Scoops of Thanks Day features return of "How Now Brown Cow" Fresh Frozen Custard, benefits local FFA chapters

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth straight year, Culver's is offering guests a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations as part of its annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser on May 2. This year's milestone event also features the one-day-only return of Culver's How Now Brown Cow flavor of Fresh Frozen Custard, which made its debut on Scoops of Thanks Day in 2023.

Culver's is bringing back its How Now Brown Cow flavor of Fresh Frozen Custard for the tenth annual Scoops of Thanks Day (May 2). Guests can receive a single scoop in exchange for a $1 donation benefiting local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations.

Scoops of Thanks Day is a core part of Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project, a guest-fueled initiative which supports local agricultural efforts in the communities Culver's serves along with national organizations working to advance the industry on a broader scale, such as the National FFA Organization and U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA).

Since the creation of the Thank You Farmers Project in 2013, Culver's guests have helped the brand donate over $5 million to support agricultural education efforts, with an astounding $891,000 in donations having come directly from previous Scoops of Thanks Day fundraisers.

"Uplifting the next generation of agricultural leaders is something that means a lot to us at Culver's, and we couldn't be prouder to celebrate that with the tenth annual Scoops of Thanks Day," said Alison Demmer, Culver's senior marketing and public relations manager and former Wisconsin FFA president. "We're excited for our guests to join us on May 2 and show their support for local FFA members by making a $1 donation in exchange for a scoop of delicious Fresh Frozen Custard."

Inspired by the Thank You Farmers Project, How Now Brown Cow is a celebration of the farm-fresh dairy that makes Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard beloved by guests. The flavor, which features Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard infused with Culver's Signature Root Beer swirled with chopped Dove® Chocolate and chocolate cake pieces, was created especially for Scoops of Thanks Day last year and made its debut to rave reviews.

Guests can choose between How Now Brown Cow, Chocolate, or Vanilla for their single scoop in exchange for a $1 donation. This year, guests can also make their donation in exchange for a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard through the Culver's website or on the Culver's app. Culver's hopes to surpass the results from last year's Scoops of Thanks Day, on which the brand served up more than 153,000 scoops during the fundraiser at locations nationwide.

To find your nearest Culver's location and celebrate Scoops of Thanks Day, visit Culver's locations page. To learn more about Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For over 39 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 970 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT

Sam Bowers

608.256.6357

[email protected]

SOURCE Culver's