Culver's Restaurant Chain Celebrates 700 Openings
Mar 11, 2019, 11:57 ET
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin-based Culver's restaurant chain, known for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, celebrated its 700th opening last week with a new restaurant in Chandler, Arizona.
Culver's is currently in 25 states after entering Alabama in 2018. The chain opened 46 new restaurants in 2018, and there are plans for 50 more in 2019.
"As we celebrate our 35th anniversary this year, it's amazing how far we've come since opening our very first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin," says Joe Koss, president and chief executive officer. "I'm so happy for our franchisees, team members and our guests who have brought us to where we are today."
Culver's was founded on July 18, 1984, in Sauk City, Wisconsin by co-founder Craig Culver and his family. Today there are six company-owned restaurants with the rest owned and operated by independent franchisees.
For almost 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers
