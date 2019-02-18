Culver's Restaurant Chain Celebrates 700 Openings

"As we celebrate our 35th anniversary this year, it's amazing how far we've come since opening our very first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin," says Joe Koss, president and chief executive officer. "I'm so happy for our franchisees, team members and our guests who have brought us to where we are today."

Culver's was founded on July 18, 1984, in Sauk City, Wisconsin by co-founder Craig Culver and his family. Today there are six company-owned restaurants with the rest owned and operated by independent franchisees.

For almost 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers

