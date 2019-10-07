Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project Donations Reach $2.5M

"We're facing a turning point in agriculture, and the responsibility to feed a growing population falls on all of us, not just farmers," said Joe Koss, president and CEO at Culver's. "Our guests understand this, and that's why they've helped us to raise money every year to support the future of agriculture."

In addition to supporting agriculture education efforts, Culver's is joining the efforts of national organizations in support of agriculture's future. Mr. Koss is a newly appointed member of the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance (USFRA) board of directors. USFRA represents farmer and rancher-led organizations and food agricultural partners with a common vision to further our global sustainable food systems.

To learn more about the challenges that the agricultural community is facing in the future, watch USFRA's "30 Harvests" video, or find out how you can support Culver's Thank You Farmers Project at culvers.com/thank-you-farmers-project.

