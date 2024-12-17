Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project Reaches $6.5 Million in Donations

Driven by guest donations, restaurant chain raised single-year-record $1.5 million in 2024 to support future of agriculture

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's Thank You Farmers Project is celebrating another impactful year of its mission to support and secure the future of agriculture, officially passing $6.5 million in total donations since its creation. With the help of outstanding guest participation in national and local fundraising efforts, the restaurant chain raised a record $1.5 million to benefit the program in 2024.

Founded in 2013 and funded by generous guest contributions, the Thank You Farmers Project directly supports people and organizations engaging in climate-smart agricultural efforts that produce nutritious food. The program benefits local organizations in Culver's communities, as well as national organizations such as the National FFA Organization and U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA).

"We're proud to be a part of the movement to advance the future of agriculture, and that's only made possible through the help of our incredible guests," said Alison Demmer, Culver's senior marketing and public relations manager. "We're grateful for the generous support our guests showed this year for the Thank You Farmers Project and for the hardworking farmers pushing the industry forward."

Through the Thank You Farmers Project, Culver's aims to show its gratitude to farmers and others working in agriculture, advance climate-smart agriculture initiatives and fund agricultural education programs in collaboration with the National FFA Organization.

In 2024, Culver's undertook a variety of efforts to meet these goals and raise a record-breaking total:

The tenth annual Scoops of Thanks Day offered guests the opportunity to get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations. Guests donated $169,457 in the fundraiser in 2024.

offered guests the opportunity to get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations. Guests donated in the fundraiser in 2024. The Concretes for a Cause fundraiser event, in which Culver's donated $1 from each Concrete Mixer sold systemwide over a five-day period to local hunger relief initiatives, totaled $517,825 in donations.

fundraiser event, in which Culver's donated from each Concrete Mixer sold systemwide over a five-day period to local hunger relief initiatives, totaled in donations. The FFA Ambassadors Program allowed guests to nominate standout FFA members in their communities to represent Culver's and earn prizes for their FFA chapter. More than 380 FFA members were nominated, and nine newly minted Ambassadors earned up to $2,500 for their chapter by participating in advocacy events.

allowed guests to nominate standout FFA members in their communities to represent Culver's and earn prizes for their FFA chapter. More than 380 FFA members were nominated, and nine newly minted Ambassadors earned up to for their chapter by participating in advocacy events. Guests celebrated our nation's hardworking farmers and ranchers in the To Farmers With Love Contest by nominating a farmer in their own life to win a prize. Out of 1,421 total entries, thirty winners will soon be selected to win a $500 cash prize, Culver's gift cards and swag, along with a $575 donation given to their local FFA chapter in their name. One grand prize winner will take home a $5,000 cash prize and Culver's will make a $5,000 donation to their local FFA chapter.

Guests can learn more about the impact Culver's has made on the future of agriculture since its creation through this infographic.

To learn more about how to contribute to the initiative, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers 1,000 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

