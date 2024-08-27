Cumberland CID, One Cumberland, and the National Park Service Announce Groundbreaking Project to Renew Paces Mill Located in the Palisades Unit

The two-phase project will work to enhance and restore 22 acres of greenspace along the Chattahoochee River to continue community prosperity

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), One Cumberland, and the National Park Service announced today the groundbreaking of Phase One of the New Day Palisades project to renew Paces Mill in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA). New Day Palisades is an inspired $15.8 million project that will rehabilitate Paces Mill in the Palisades Unit of the CRNRA, a 22-acre recreational greenspace along the Chattahoochee River.

One Cumberland is committed to ensuring Cumberland’s national parkland receives sustainable investment, care, and recognition. Established in 2022 by the Cumberland CID, the nonprofit aims to create a greater sense of ownership, affiliation, and connectivity between Cumberland and the community. One Cumberland’s mission is to protect and conserve the natural resources of Cumberland and establish the district as a vibrant, diverse community.

Paces Mill is part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which includes a 48-mile section of the Chattahoochee River from Lake Lanier to Atlanta. Established nearly five decades ago by former President Jimmy Carter, the goal of the area was to bridge the need for well-preserved recreational areas in growing urban centers.

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on this marquee project for Cumberland," said Bob Voyles, Cumberland CID Board Chair. "The CRNRA is the lifeblood of our community and the enhancements and renewal by New Day Palisades will be the first time Paces Mill has seen a major investment in nearly 50 years. Paces Mill and the Chattahoochee River are woven into the fabric of our community, and we must protect and preserve this national treasure for future generations."

The Cumberland CID has worked extensively to secure funding for the $15.8 million project. Phase One is $6.3 million and will focus on visitor circulation and safety, site enhancement, and sustainability. From a new parking lot and landscape features to increased river access, this phase will enrich visitor experiences and create a safer environment for nature to thrive. Phase One is anticipated to be completed in spring 2025. The Cumberland CID Board invested $4.3 million in the project, and U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and U.S. Representatives Barry Loudermilk, Lucy McBath, and David Scott played a major role in helping successfully secure the $2 million in congressional funding for Phase One of the rehabilitation.

"Since I first came to Congress, I have focused my attention on projects that connect people with the places we love," said U.S. Representative Lucy McBath. "Today's groundbreaking signifies the first major renovations of Paces Mill in the Palisades Unit since the 1970s —that is why I was proud to secure $1 million in funding to support this project. The forward-thinking developments from the Cumberland CID—the first CID in Georgia—play a crucial role in making this region such an attractive destination to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to enjoying the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area with fellow Georgians for years to come!"

As funding allows, the $9.5 million Phase Two will begin in 2026 with an expected completion in spring 2027. One Cumberland will work to help raise funds for Phase Two. Phase Two will feature a new Visitor Information Center with restrooms and changing facilities, an open-air pavilion, and additional elements that will provide greater access to the Chattahoochee River.

"Today's groundbreaking is a major win for the region and for the CRNRA," said Rob Garcia, One Cumberland Board Chair. "Cumberland has over 840 acres of national parkland in our backyard, but Paces Mill is so much more than just a greenspace. It's a unique place in our urban environment where we connect with nature and the river and enjoy an abundance of recreational activities. We look forward to engaging the community to help move forward the vision of Phase Two."

While the New Day Palisades Phase One is underway, Paces Mill will be closed for construction until spring 2025. Trails will remain open to the Palisades, but visitor access to trails through Paces Mill will not be permitted.

To learn more about the New Day Palisades project, please visit https://newdaypalisades.org/.

The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), Georgia's first CID, is one of the nation's premier models of public-private collaboration. More than 190 Commercial property owners pay additional property taxes, and the CID leverages these funds to advance key projects for increased access, better connectivity, and a more vibrant character throughout the Cumberland area. Each year, the CID creates more value for the community by initiating and leading enhancements to make Cumberland a more attractive place to operate a business, to work, and to live. Today, Cumberland has a $26.6 billion annual impact on Georgia's economy. Cumberland is home to leading companies including The Home Depot, Papa Johns, TKE, Comcast, Genuine Parts Company, and more. To learn more about the Cumberland CID, the Cumberland Sweep, and the Cumberland Hopper autonomous shuttle pilot program, please visit cumberlandcid.org.

