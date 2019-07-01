Cumberland Farms Launches New Loyalty And Payment App With Two Payment Options And Coffee Cup-Scription™ Program

The Cumberland Farms App is free to download via the Apple App Store or Google Play, and connects customers to an exciting array of features including:

COFFEE CUP-SCRIPTION™: For just $25 per month, customers are entitled to up to two cups of coffee every day (which comes to 40 cents per cup if two cups are consumed every day), including the brand's signature Farmhouse Blend and Bold hot and iced coffee. In addition to coffee, hot chocolate, hot tea, regular cappuccino and new Mocha Frozen Cold Brew are included. App users' SmartPay or prepaid accounts will automatically be charged with the $25 monthly CUP-SCRIPTION fee.

Customers receive a FREE birthday surprise on their special day. Clubs: In addition to the Breakfast Sandwich & Pizza Clubs, the new app now includes a Chill Zone and Lunch Sandwich Club, which allows customers to earn their way to free menu items for every tenth item purchased.

"We're excited to introduce the new Cumberland Farms App that offers gas savings, two mobile payment options, as well as rewards and many other benefits," said Gwen Forman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Cumberland Farms. "Our innovative Coffee Cup-Scription program offers both value and convenience and is sure to be a game changer."

For more information on the app, or for FAQs, visit www.cumberlandfarms.com/cumberlandapp . For additional information on the COFFEE CUP-SCRIPTION, or to sign-up, visit https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/cup-scription .

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service is key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates from feeding the hungry, to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information about a Cumberland Farms near you, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms .

