Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Orphan Drug Grant Award For New Phase II Clinical Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced FDA Orphan Drug Grant funding for a new Phase II clinical program. The Company has initiated the clinical development of ifetroban for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Based on pre-clinical findings, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Cumberland's application to study ifetroban in DMD patients, 7 years of age and older. In addition, Cumberland has been awarded just over $1 million in funding from the FDA through their Orphan Drug Grant program to support a Phase II DMD clinical study. It's the first DMD clinical study approved for FDA Orphan Product Development funding.

DMD is a rare, fatal, genetic neuromuscular disease and is characterized by the progressive loss of muscle which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart and lung muscles. This deterioration leads to loss of movement and wheelchair dependency. It affects 1 in 3,500–5,000 male children, making it the most common childhood muscle disease. Heart muscle disease is now the leading cause of death in patients with DMD. There is currently no universally effective treatment for the cardiomyopathy associated with DMD, and it remains an unmet need.

"This new program is an excellent strategic fit for our company given our mission to develop new medicines that address unmet medical needs," said A.J. Kazimi, Chief Executive Officer of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "As ifetroban may uniquely address the heart failure associated with this deadly disease, we very much appreciate the FDA grant support of our novel treatment for these critically ill patients."

Ifetroban is a selective and potent thromboxane-prostanoid receptor (TPr) antagonist. Preclinical work on this molecule demonstrated that blocking TPr with ifetroban improves cardiac survival while increasing cardiac output in multiple animal models. These encouraging findings compelled Cumberland to develop a clinical program to evaluate ifetroban for the treatment of DMD cardiomyopathy. The new Orphan Drug grant funding will support a Phase II multicenter study evaluating ifetroban for safety and efficacy in the treatment of DMD heart muscle disease while improving the quality of life in children and men with DMD. For more information about enrollment in this clinical trial please email the Company at research@cumberlandpharma.com.

Cumberland has submitted a New Drug Application for the approval of RediTrexTM (methotrexate) Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis.

The Company has Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating ifetroban in patients with Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc"), the deadliest autoimmune disease and in patients with a severe form of asthma, Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease ("AERD").

Cumberland has also completed Phase II clinical programs with ifetroban in patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome ("HRS") and patients with Portal Hypertension ("PH").

About the FDA Orphan Drug Grant Program

The FDA Office of Orphan Products Development's (OOPD) mission is to advance the evaluation and development of products (drugs, biologics, devices, or medical foods) that demonstrate promise for the diagnosis and/or treatment of rare diseases or conditions. The OOPD evaluates scientific and study data from sponsors to identify and designate products as promising for rare diseases and to further advance scientific development of such promising medical products. The OOPD also provides incentives for sponsors developing medical products for rare diseases including the Orphan Drug Designation program, the Rare Pediatric Disease Review Priority Voucher program and the Orphan Products Grant Program. The Grant Program provides funding for clinical research aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of medical products in rare diseases. Cumberland's Phase II study is the first DMD clinical trial approved for FDA OPD funding.

About Ifetroban

Ifetroban is a pharmacological antagonist of the thromboxane A2 / prostaglandin endoperoxide receptor (TPR). Ifetroban exhibits high-affinity for TPRs on platelets, vascular and airway smooth muscle and certain other cell types and lacks agonistic activity. Ifetroban also displays anti-platelet, antivasospastic and antibronchospastic activities and is effective in certain preclinical models of vasospasm, thrombosis, reperfusion injury and endothelial dysfunction, including models that are insensitive to aspirin.

