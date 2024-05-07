Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results & Company Update

NASHVILLE, TENN., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that its product portfolio of FDA-approved brands delivered combined revenues of $8.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. The company ended the quarter with $82 million in total assets, $54 million in total liabilities and $27 million of shareholders' equity.

"It has been a steady start to 2024 – and despite some challenges the biopharmaceutical sector is facing in the financial markets amid stubborn inflation and stalled interest rate cuts, we remain optimistic about our industry's fundamentals and future," said Cumberland's CEO, A.J. Kazimi. "We continue to build our portfolio of innovative and differentiated products here at Cumberland, and our resulting, diversified product line has enabled us to weather external challenges while our team remains responsive to the evolving market. We look forward to sharing an update on our brands, pipeline and partnerships, including a number of growth opportunities."

Recent company developments include:

Caldolor® Special Report

In March 2024, a Special Report was published in Anesthesiology News, General Surgery News and Pharmacy Practice News presenting the growing amount of clinical data supporting the use of Cumberland's Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection as a standard of care for the treatment of pain and fever in adults, children and infants as young as 3 months of age.

Takeaways from the Special Report include:

Intravenous ibuprofen results in significant reduction in temperature compared with placebo in adults and with acetaminophen in pediatric patients.

Administration of the product prior to surgery leads to patients waking up in significantly less postsurgical pain, while also lessening or even eliminating the need for opioids.

The use of intravenous ibuprofen in the hospital emergency department for acute pain can minimize opioid requirements while achieving significant pain control.

Caldolor should be considered a foundation for any multimodal pain regimen.

Pain management has become one of the most common health care problems. As this Special Report states, comprehensive multimodal pain regimens have become key in preventing pain and optimizing pain control, while minimizing the need for opioids. A non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, such as Caldolor, can provide a cornerstone for many treatment paradigms.

Federal NOPAIN Act

Cumberland expects Caldolor will be eligible for special Medicare reimbursement under the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act (the "NOPAIN Act"), which was enacted as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

The NOPAIN Act requires Medicare to provide separate and more favorable reimbursement for non-opioid products used to manage pain during surgeries conducted in hospital outpatient departments or in ambulatory surgical centers. The NOPAIN Act applies, in part, to products that are indicated to provide analgesia without acting upon the body's opioid receptors.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") requested that manufacturers with potentially applicable non-opioid products submit comments and supporting clinical evidence regarding products that should be eligible for separate payment. Cumberland submitted a comment letter along with the requisite clinical information to the CMS in September 2023 explaining why Caldolor should be included and separately reimbursed. The company now awaits information from CMS regarding the reimbursement status and price for the product.

The Act is scheduled to go into effect in early 2025 and will initially apply to products that are furnished between January 1, 2025 and January 1, 2028.

New Manufacturing & Supplies of Sancuso®

After acquiring U.S. rights to Sancuso, Cumberland successfully completed the transition from Kyowa Kirin in 2023, including the NDA transfer. A new facility was approved by the FDA for Sancuso and, during the first quarter of 2024, Cumberland completed the manufacturing of Cumberland-packaged product there. The company will launch these new supplies this year. Meanwhile, it continues to support the product through its expanded oncology sales division to help cancer patients by addressing certain side effects associated with their chemotherapy treatments.

Vaprisol® Supply Update

Cumberland's new manufacturing and distribution partner for Vaprisol is providing a special supply of compounded product in support of critically ill patients. The companies await FDA approval for the facility in order to relaunch the brand.

Vaprisol is the first and only intravenously administered vasopressin receptor antagonist. It is used to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with hyponatremia, the most common electrolyte disorder among such patients.

Clinical Development Pipeline

Cumberland has been evaluating its ifetroban product candidate, a selective thromboxane-prostanoid receptor antagonist, in a series of clinical studies. It has now been dosed in nearly 1,400 subjects and has been found to be safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers and various patient populations.

Cumberland has initiated its newest clinical program in medical centers across the country and enrollment has now begun in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, the most common form of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease. This FIGHTING FIBROSIS trial is designed to enroll 128 patients in over 20 medical centers of excellence across the United States. Recent studies have shown ifetroban can both prevent and enhance resolution of lung fibrosis in multiple preclinical models.

Patient enrollment is already well underway in its two other company-sponsored Phase II clinical programs evaluating ifetroban in patients with: 1) Systemic Sclerosis, or scleroderma, a debilitating autoimmune disorder characterized by diffuse fibrosis of the skin and internal organs and 2) cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare, fatal, genetic neuromuscular disease results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart and lung muscles.

Cumberland's plan going forward is to complete each of its company-sponsored studies, analyze their final data, announce top-line results and decide on the best development path for the registration of ifetroban, which the company continues to believe has the potential to benefit many patients with orphan diseases that represent unmet medical needs.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Net Revenue: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net revenues were $8.5 million.

Net revenue by product for the first quarter of 2024 included $3.2 million for Kristalose®, $1.8 million for Sancuso®, $1.6 million for Vibativ® and $1.5 million for Caldolor®.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the first quarter were $10.4 million.

Net Income: The net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million, or $0.14 a share.

Adjusted Earnings: Adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 were a loss of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per share. The adjusted earnings calculation does not include the benefit of the $0.5 million cost of goods for Vibativ and Sancuso during the quarter, which were received as part of each product's acquisition.

Balance Sheet: At March 31, 2024, Cumberland had $82 million in total assets, including $19 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Total liabilities were $54 million, including $16 million outstanding on the company's revolving line of credit. Total shareholders' equity was $27 million at the end of the quarter.

EARNINGS REPORT CALL:

ABOUT CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee and is focused on providing unique products that improve the quality of patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and oncology market segments.

The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® ( acetylcysteine ) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;

( ) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor ® ( ibuprofen ) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

( ) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose ® ( lactulose ) oral, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;

( ) oral, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation; Sancuso ® ( granisetron) transdermal, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment;

( transdermal, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment; Vaprisol ® ( conivaptan ) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and

( ) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ® (telavancin) injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Systemic Sclerosis and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the company's website www.cumberlandpharma.com .

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,548,485

$ 18,321,624 Accounts receivable, net 10,647,267

9,758,176 Inventories, net 4,327,526

4,609,362 Prepaid and other current assets 2,682,673

3,025,248 Total current assets 36,205,951

35,714,410 Non-current inventories 12,915,896

12,804,529 Property and equipment, net 369,499

367,903 Intangible assets, net 21,522,441

22,607,918 Goodwill 914,000

914,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,521,088

6,674,394 Other assets 3,060,643

2,692,921 Total assets $ 81,509,518

$ 81,776,075 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 13,075,764

$ 14,037,629 Operating lease current liabilities 362,244

348,092 Other current liabilities 12,987,372

13,596,528 Total current liabilities 26,425,380

27,982,249 Revolving line of credit 16,084,144

12,784,144 Operating lease non-current liabilities 5,200,148

5,296,247 Other long-term liabilities 6,610,294

6,453,566 Total liabilities 54,319,966

52,516,206 Equity:





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock—no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,159,954 and 14,121,833 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 46,923,757

47,091,602 Accumulated deficit (19,434,424)

(17,488,161) Total shareholders' equity 27,489,333

29,603,441 Noncontrolling interests (299,781)

(343,572) Total equity 27,189,552

29,259,869 Total liabilities and equity $ 81,509,518

$ 81,776,075

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net revenues $ 8,497,701

$ 9,224,638 Costs and expenses:





Cost of products sold 1,575,542

1,250,264 Selling and marketing 4,154,588

4,277,318 Research and development 1,158,253

1,499,670 General and administrative 2,367,907

2,498,993 Amortization 1,110,661

1,230,071 Total costs and expenses 10,366,951

10,756,316 Operating loss (1,869,250)

(1,531,678) Interest income 96,746

50,190 Other income —

1,847,065 Interest expense (118,526)

(186,353) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,891,030)

179,224 Income tax expense (11,442)

(6,938) Net income (loss) (1,902,472)

172,286 Net loss at subsidiary attributable to noncontrolling interests (43,791)

19,898 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (1,946,263)

$ 192,184







Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders





- basic $ (0.14)

$ 0.01 - diluted $ (0.14)

$ 0.01 Weighted-average shares outstanding





- basic 14,098,022

14,359,322 - diluted 14,098,022

14,587,843

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (1,902,472)

$ 172,286 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 1,150,685

1,255,675 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 285,184

172,209 Share-based compensation 78,754

90,156 Decrease in non-cash contingent consideration (230,430)

(267,637) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies over premiums paid (129,217)

(30,799) Increase in noncash interest expense 3,810

4,296 Gain on receivable of FDA fees —

(1,847,065) Net changes in assets and liabilities affecting operating activities:





Accounts receivable (1,066,410)

481,613 Inventories 170,469

(323,557) Other current assets and other assets 205,619

383,612 Operating lease liabilities (213,825)

127,137 Accounts payable and other current liabilities (645,542)

(1,105,263) Other long-term liabilities 156,728

(530,872) Net cash used in operating activities (2,136,647)

(1,418,209) Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (41,621)

(107,260) Additions to intangible assets (16,565)

(67,193) Net cash used in investing activities (58,186)

(174,453) Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on line of credit 11,000,000

8,000,000 Payments on line of credit (7,700,000)

(8,127,714) Cash settlement of contingent consideration (630,701)

(1,464,311) Payments made in connection with repurchase of common shares (247,605)

(187,117) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,421,694

(1,779,142) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 226,861

(3,371,804) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 18,321,624

$ 19,757,970 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,548,485

$ 16,386,166

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted Earnings (loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) Per Share (Unaudited)























Three months ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31,



2024

2024

2023

2023



Earnings impact

Earnings per share impact

Earnings impact

Earnings per share impact Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ (1,946,263)

$ (0.14)

$ 192,184

$ 0.01 Less: Net loss at subsidiary attributable to noncontrolling interests

(43,791)

—

19,898

— Net income (loss)

(1,902,472)

(0.13)

172,286

0.01 Adjustments to net loss















Income tax expense

11,442

—

6,938

— Depreciation and amortization

1,150,685

0.08

1,255,675

0.09 Share-based compensation (a)

78,754

0.01

90,156

0.01 Interest income

(96,746)

(0.01)

(50,190)

— Interest expense

118,526

0.01

186,353

0.01 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (639,811)

$ (0.05)

$ 1,661,218

$ 0.11

















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding:





14,098,022





14,587,843

The Company provided the above adjusted supplemental financial performance measures, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. These financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The definition of these supplemental measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Because these supplemental financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. A reconciliation of the supplemental financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cumberland's management believes these supplemental financial performance measures are important as they are used by management, along with financial measures in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate the Company's operating performance. In addition, Cumberland believes that they will be used by certain investors to measure the Company's operating results. Management believes that presenting these supplemental measures provides useful information about the Company's underlying performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that Cumberland does not believe are indicative of its core business performance or reflect long-term strategic activities. Certain of these items are not settled through cash payments and include: depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense and income taxes. Cumberland utilizes its net operating loss carryforwards to pay minimal income taxes. In addition, the use of these financial measures provides greater transparency to investors of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the evaluation of the Company's operating performance.

The Company defines these supplemental financial measures as follows:

Adjusted Earnings (loss): net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation, interest income and interest expense. The definition of Adjusted Earnings has been changed to include all gains and losses, as gains are occurring more frequently for the Company.

(a) Represents the share-based compensation of Cumberland.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) Per Share: Adjusted Earnings (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.