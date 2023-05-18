Cumene Market size to grow by USD 6,120.94 million from 2022 to 2027, BASF SE and Bilcare Ltd. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cumene market is expected to grow by USD 6,120.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global cumene market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow due to the high demand for cumene in various chemical processes. Cumene is mainly used as an intermediate in the production of phenol and acetone. Furthermore, the market benefits from the expanding chemical manufacturing sector and increasing end-user demand in his APAC countries. Moreover, the rising demand for cumene in the aviation sector is expected to boost the growth of the regional cumene market during the forecast period. hence, such factors are anticipated to drive market growth for cumene during the forecast period. For more insights on market size - Request the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cumene Market 2023-2027

Cumene Market: Segmentation Analysis

This cumene market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (phenol, acetone, and others), technology (zeolites, solid phosphoric acid, and aluminum chloride), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the phenol segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment includes the various applications of phenol, which is a major derivative of cumene and is used in the production of various chemicals. The chemicals include bisphenol-A, phenolic resins, and caprolactam, among others. Phenols are used in the making of a variety of other chemicals such as alkyl phenols, cresols, and xylenols, which are used in various applications such as lubricants, antioxidants, and surfactants. Hence, such factors are estimated to account for the segment growth during the forecast period.

Cumene Market: Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Growing demand for phenol and acetone is a major factor that drives the growth of the global cumene market.

Cumene is an important intermediate used to produce phenol and acetone. The growth of various end-user industries increases the demand.

About 95% of the cumene produced is used for this purpose. Phenol and acetone are used in a variety of industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, and aerospace.

Hence, the growing demand for phenol and acetone is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for phenol in the plastic industry is an emerging trend in the enterprise indoor global cumene market.

Phenols are commonly used to make plastics like polycarbonates, epoxies, and phenolic resins. These plastics are used in a wide range of applications including construction, automotive, electronics, and the packaging industry.

Furthermore, it is likely that the demand for phenol is to remain high. Also, the demand for cumene is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Hence, such increasing demand for phenol in the plastic industry is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The cumene market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period.

The cumene market is segmented application (Phenol, Acetone, and Others), technology (Zeolites, Solid phosphoric acid, and Aluminum chloride), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, , , and and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BASF SE, Bilcare Ltd., Braskem SA, Chang Chun Group, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Dow Inc., Eni Spa, Ennore India Chemical International, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Parsol chemicals Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cement Ltd., and Westlake Corp.

Cumene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,120.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bilcare Ltd., Braskem SA, Chang Chun Group, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Dow Inc., Eni Spa, Ennore India Chemical International, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Parsol chemicals Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cement Ltd., and Westlake Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cumene market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cumene market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Phenol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Phenol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Phenol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Phenol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Phenol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Acetone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Acetone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Acetone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Acetone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Acetone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Zeolites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Zeolites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Zeolites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Zeolites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Zeolites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Solid phosphoric acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Solid phosphoric acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Solid phosphoric acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Solid phosphoric acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Solid phosphoric acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Aluminum chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Aluminum chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Aluminum chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Aluminum chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Aluminum chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.4 Bilcare Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Bilcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Bilcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Bilcare Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Braskem SA

Exhibit 127: Braskem SA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Braskem SA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Braskem SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Braskem SA - Segment focus

12.6 Chang Chun Group

Exhibit 131: Chang Chun Group - Overview



Exhibit 132: Chang Chun Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Chang Chun Group - Key offerings

12.7 Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

Exhibit 134: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Segment focus

12.8 Domo Chemicals GmbH

Exhibit 138: Domo Chemicals GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 139: Domo Chemicals GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Domo Chemicals GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 141: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 150: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 151: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 153: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 155: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Petroleos de Venezuela SA

Exhibit 159: Petroleos de Venezuela SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Petroleos de Venezuela SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Petroleos de Venezuela SA - Key offerings

12.14 Parsol chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Parsol chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Parsol chemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Parsol chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Exhibit 165: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Shell plc

Exhibit 168: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 169: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.17 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

