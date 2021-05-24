CUMULUS MEDIA Launches First All-Digital AM Station In New York Metropolitan Area

AM1230Digital is programmed by CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One and features news talk on weekdays and sports talk on the weekends. With today's launch of The Dan Bongino Show , live from 12 to 3 p.m. ET, AM1230Digital offers a 24-hour, Monday – Friday news talk lineup. CBS Sports Radio powers the Saturday – Sunday sports talk lineup. The full programming schedule can be found below.

The HD Radio signal offers improved sound quality and clear reception to an expanded listening area. The new digital signal now reaches beyond Westchester County, NY and into large portions of New York City (Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan), the north shore of Long Island, northern New Jersey, and Fairfield County, CT. Listeners can access AM1230Digital's signal through an HD Radio receiver, available in most newer car models, or by streaming either online, with a mobile app, or with a smart speaker. More information on HD Radio and HD radio receivers can be found here.

The conversion to digital also offers brands and advertising partners the ability to target highly educated news and talk devotees in the heart of the highest concentration of affluent adults in the United States.

"CUMULUS MEDIA is committed to pursuing innovation that improves the audio experience for our listeners," said Dave Milner, EVP, Operations, CUMULUS MEDIA. "The move to all-digital AM will significantly extend our listening area with crystal clear sound, offering more listeners the opportunity to hear our premium news talk and sports programming, including The Dan Bongino Show."

"CUMULUS MEDIA has been a long-time supporter of HD Radio and part of the pioneer broadcasters who led the US radio industry conversion to digital broadcasting," said Joe D'Angelo, SVP, Broadcast Radio, XPeri. "We are excited to see Cumulus continuing this role of industry leadership in converting their AM NY property WFAS to all digital HD Radio under the AM1230Digital brand. The technology will be sure to delight both listeners and advertisers. This is another step in securing broadcast radio's place in modern car dashboards."

AM1230Digital: New Talk for New York Complete Program Schedule, all times ET:

MONDAY – FRIDAY

America in the Morning: 6 – 7 a.m. ; 8 – 9 a.m.



First Light: 7 – 8 a.m.



The Chris Plante Show: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ; 9 – 10 p.m.



The Dan Bongino Show: 12 – 3 p.m.



The Ben Shapiro Show: 3 – 5 p.m.



The Michael Knowles Show: 5 – 6 p.m.



The Rich Eisen Show: 6 – 9 p.m.



The Jim Bohannon Show: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.



Red Eye Radio: 1 – 6 a.m.

SATURDAY

JR Sports Brief: 1 – 2 a.m.



Sal Licata : 2 – 6 a.m.



Robin Lundberg : 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.



Ken Carman : 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Andrew Fillipponi : 2 – 6 p.m.



Carrington Harrison : 6 – 10 p.m.



The Jody Mac Show: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

The Jody Mac Show: 1 – 2 a.m.



Vince Quinn : 2 – 6 a.m.



Laurence Holmes : 6 – 10 a.m.



Jon Marks: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Sean Pendergast : 2 – 6 p.m.



The Jody Mac Show: 6 – 10 p.m.



The Gresh Show: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

