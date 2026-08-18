Cumulus Neuroscience Announces Publication in Scientific Reports Demonstrating the NeuLogiq® Platform Is Feasible and Usable for At-Home, Multimodal Cognitive Assessment in People Living with ALS and FTD

Final results from the CNS-102 study, published in Scientific Reports , show that the at-home NeuLogiq® Platform can be deployed successfully in patients with significant motor and cognitive impairment — with 82% of ALS participants rating the platform easy to use and 75% rating their overall opinion of the technology positive or very positive

, show that the at-home NeuLogiq® Platform can be deployed successfully in patients with significant motor and cognitive impairment — with 82% of ALS participants rating the platform easy to use and 75% rating their overall opinion of the technology positive or very positive This is the first published study to combine at-home EEG and multi-domain cognitive assessment in people living with ALS and associated forms of FTD, addressing a recognized measurement gap in a field where the most widely used clinical endpoint, the ALSFRS-R, primarily captures motor decline

Exploratory longitudinal signals on speech fluency and emotion recognition in the ALS cohort, not observed on the in-clinic neuropsychological battery, illustrate the potential value of more frequent, multimodal home-based sampling

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; the Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, today announced the publication of final results from its first-in-class CNS-102 study in Scientific Reports. The paper, titled "Longitudinal cognitive assessment using the Cumulus NeuLogiq Platform in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Frontotemporal Dementia," demonstrates that the at-home NeuLogiq® Platform was feasible, well tolerated and rated highly usable by people living with ALS and FTD over an eight-month protocol. The study was conducted in collaboration with the PRECISIONALS initiative, a Research Ireland academic–industry collaboration hosted by Trinity College Dublin.

The ALS–Frontotemporal Spectrum Disorder (ALS–FTSD) field has long depended on clinic-based, primarily motor-focused endpoints — most notably the ALS Functional Rating Scale–Revised (ALSFRS-R) — to characterise disease progression. There is growing recognition that motor measures alone are insufficient to capture the cognitive, behavioural and physiological changes that define the disorder, and the field has called for richer, multimodal characterisation of patients in their everyday lives. The NeuLogiq® Platform was designed to address that gap, combining a 16-channel wireless dry-sensor EEG headset with a tablet-delivered battery of gamified neurocognitive tasks spanning executive function, memory, language, social cognition and psychomotor speed. CNS-102 is the first published study to capture at-home EEG alongside a multi-domain cognitive battery in this patient population — a measurement combination that prior smartphone-, speech- and wearable-based remote platforms in ALS and FTD have not addressed.

In the published study, 28 participants (11 with ALS, 7 with FTD and 10 matched healthy controls) completed an 8-month protocol that combined in-clinic benchmark neuropsychological assessment at baseline, 4 months and 8 months with home-based NeuLogiq sessions every 2 weeks. The platform was rated highly usable across all groups, with mean System Usability Scale (SUS) scores in the "good" to "excellent" range; the ALS group, despite its physical burden, reported the highest usability (mean SUS = 89). In a bespoke patient-experience survey, 82% of ALS participants rated the platform as easy to use and 75% rated their overall opinion of the technology as positive or very positive — a result the authors highlight as a meaningful achievement for a population with significant motor and bulbar impairment. Sessions that participants completed yielded high-quality data, with 92% data completeness within completed sessions overall.

"This peer-reviewed publication is an important milestone for the NeuLogiq® Platform and for the wider effort to bring richer measurements to ALS–FTD," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "What stands out scientifically is that our gamified, self-administered home assessments distinguished the ALS, FTD and control groups at baseline with effect sizes comparable to a research-grade clinician-administered battery — and that people living with these conditions completed a high volume of sessions and told us, in their own words, that the experience was a good one. That combination of objective, multimodal data and genuine patient acceptability is the foundation our pharma partners need to design more sensitive, more patient-centred trials in neurodegenerative disease."

At baseline, the NeuLogiq digital assessments discriminated between the ALS, FTD and control groups with effect sizes comparable to the matched benchmark neuropsychological tests, indicating that the gamified, self-administered tasks can detect group-level cognitive differences to a similar extent as a clinician-administered battery. As an exploratory longitudinal analysis, the published linear mixed-effects models identified a group-by-time interaction on four NeuLogiq measures, including signals consistent with decline in the ALS group on the Facial Expression Recognition Test (FERT) and on the Lingo speech-fluency measure (Moving Average Type-Token Ratio). The in-clinic neuropsychological battery did not detect statistically significant group-level change over the same 8 months. The authors note that, given the modest sample size, these longitudinal signals should be interpreted as proof-of-concept evidence that more frequent, multimodal home-based sampling can surface change that less frequent in-clinic assessment may miss; replication in larger cohorts will be required to draw firm conclusions about disease mechanism and generalisability.

"Cognitive and behavioural change is a defining feature of ALS–FTSD, yet most of our standard clinical tools — including the ALSFRS-R — were never designed to capture it," said Professor Orla Hardiman, MD, Head of the Academic Unit of Neurology at Trinity College Dublin, Lead Investigator of PRECISIONALS and Principal Investigator of CNS-102. "What CNS-102 shows is that a home-based platform combining EEG with multi-domain cognitive assessment can be tolerated, and even welcomed, by people living with significant motor and cognitive impairment, and that it produces high-quality data that distinguish patient groups as well as a full in-clinic battery. The longitudinal changes we saw in the ALS group on speech fluency and emotion recognition are exploratory and will need replication in larger cohorts, but they show why moving beyond unimodal, clinic-based assessment matters for this field. Closing that measurement gap is a necessary step toward more sensitive, more patient-friendly endpoints in future ALS and FTD trials."

Participants in the CNS-102 study were recruited through the National ALS Register and routine clinical appointments at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, and completed both in-clinic and at-home assessments over 37 weeks. The home component used the Cumulus 16-channel wireless dry-sensor EEG headset paired with a tablet-based application that delivered 10 gamified neurocognitive tasks, with synchronised EEG recording during selected tasks. The Edinburgh Cognitive and Behavioural ALS Screen (ECAS) and a full neuropsychological battery were administered at baseline, 4 months and 8 months as benchmark comparators. The CNS-102 study was developed in collaboration with a pre-competitive consortium of pharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GSK and Takeda. A follow-up paper will report the EEG findings from the same cohort.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a gradual loss of muscle control affecting the ability to speak, eat, move and eventually breathe. FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia) is a rare group of degenerative brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, leading to progressive loss of language, behavioural changes and difficulty with decision-making and emotional regulation. The two conditions are now recognised as overlapping presentations of a single ALS–Frontotemporal Spectrum Disorder (ALS-FTSD), and there is currently no cure for either condition; treatment is aimed at managing symptoms and improving quality of life. Ongoing research is needed to develop effective therapies for both conditions, and the field has called for more sensitive, multimodal endpoints to support that effort.

Cumulus supports precision in CNS clinical trials for its industry partners by enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform designed with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies. This novel platform provides the critical data and insights needed for faster, more robust, and cost-effective decision-making in clinical trials and patient care. NeuLogiq enables study sponsors to capture large amounts of real-world clinical data repeatedly over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains, in the clinic and at home. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of CNS clinical trials, providing the objective assessment of study inclusion and treatment outcomes.