Cumulus Neuroscience to Present Data at AAIC 2024 Annual Meeting and Technology and Dementia Preconference

Full analysis of first-in-class CNS-101 study measuring functional neurophysiology at home in patients living with mild Alzheimer's dementia





Poster presentations scheduled for the Technology and Dementia Preconference on Saturday, July 27 th at 8:00 A.M. EST and main Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) Annual Meeting on Tuesday, July 30 th at 8:00 A.M. EST in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

BELFAST, Northern Ireland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, will present key findings from their CNS-101 study at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

Two posters were accepted by the AAIC Scientific Program Committee for presentation at the Technology and Dementia Preconference and the main meeting. Additionally, one poster was selected for presentation at the Technology and Dementia Preconference Data Blitz. Cumulus poster presentation details are as follows:

Technology and Dementia Preconference

Title: Technology and Dementia-61 Machine-learning analysis of real-world multimodal data collected autonomously at home detects dementia as precisely as a traditional composite scale

Technology and Dementia Preconference Posters Date & Time: Saturday, July 27, 2024 : 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT

94323 Title: Technology and Dementia-63 A longitudinal real-world study in patients with Alzheimer's Disease dementia using frequent multi-domain digital measurements performed at-home on the Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform: usability and feasibility findings

Technology and Dementia Preconference Posters Date & Time: Saturday, July 27, 2024 : 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM EST

Technology and Dementia Preconference Data Blitz

Technology and Dementia Data Blitz Date & Time: Saturday July 27, 2024 : 11:40 AM – 12:20 PM EDT

Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

Machine-learning analysis of real-world multimodal data collected autonomously at home detects dementia as precisely as a traditional composite scale Date & Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 : 8:00 AM – 4:15 PM EDT

Biomarkers: Biomarkers (non-neuroimaging) Title: Tuesday-316 A longitudinal real-world study in patients with Alzheimer's Disease dementia using frequent multi-domain digital measurements performed at-home on the Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform: usability and feasibility findings

A longitudinal real-world study in patients with Alzheimer's Disease dementia using frequent multi-domain digital measurements performed at-home on the Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform: usability and feasibility findings Date & Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 : 8:00 AM – 4:15 PM EDT

"Traditional measures used in Alzheimer's clinical studies lack objectivity, do not scale to support large real-world studies, and require patients to attend clinic appointments which can be highly stressful, impacting results," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "Importantly, these measures do not provide a clear picture regarding neurological health in a patient's day-to-day life. We need scalable digital biomarkers that enable objective, longitudinal measurement of brain function in a real-world setting. We look forward to sharing results from our CNS-101 study at AAIC 2024. We are deeply grateful to all the study participants and collaborators who have dedicated their careers to better understanding this devastating neurodegenerative disease with the hope of accelerating the development of much needed therapies."

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that affects brain function, memory, and other cognitive abilities. It is the most common cause of dementia, affecting millions of people worldwide. Symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time, including memory loss, confusion, difficulty with language and communication, mood swings, and changes in behavior and personality. Currently, there is no known cure for Alzheimer's.

Cumulus supports precision in CNS clinical trials for its industry partners by enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com .

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing NeuLogiq™, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials, and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression and schizophrenia.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all with an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

