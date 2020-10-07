CUNA Mutual Group Launches Digital Behavioral Finance Advice (BFA™) Advisor Tools

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUNA Mutual Group Annuities is enhancing the advisor-client conversation by introducing a new digital version of the Behavioral Finance Advice approach to investing, which features new tools and client sales aides for advisors.

CUNA Mutual Group introduced the Behavioral Finance Advice program in 2019 to help advisors speak to clients in a way that combines traditional finance practices with psychology and neuroscience. The program seeks to ensure advisors effectively take into consideration the emotional aspects of a client's financial decision-making behavior. Previously, this values-based exercise was limited to in-person meetings. Now, it is readily available digitally and can be accessed from anywhere at any time, by both advisors and clients.

To help clients successfully invest and remain comfortable throughout the process, advisors must understand their clients' emotions, attitudes and impulses that drive decision making. In partnership with think2perform, CUNA Mutual Group Annuities is now offering Behavioral Finance Advice (BFA™) and guidance through trained, BFA-certified wholesalers.

"We are committed to ensuring that advisors can help their clients prepare for the certainty of uncertainty in life," said Martin Powell, vice president, head of annuity distribution, CUNA Mutual Group. "To help clients make rational, values-based decisions, we believe these digital Behavioral Finance tools can help advisors better understand client behavior and their emotions through values-based planning."

When the Annuities distribution team launched the program in early 2019, it announced its wholesalers and sales management teams had obtained their BFA™ designation after completing an in-depth course of study and training.

The BFA program includes a rigorous exam to test understanding of behavioral finance concepts and its influence on investor behavior. Delivering these insights to advisors differentiates their businesses and builds better relationships with clients by aligning with the emotional elements that are so closely associated with decision making.

For more information, contact the CUNA Mutual Group Annuities sales desk: 1-877-345.GROW (4769), Option 1 or visit smartriskcontrol.com/bfa

About CUNA Mutual Group

With roots in the financial institution space, CUNA Mutual Group offers innovative products that help take the risk out of retirement. Dedicated to understanding needs of advisors and the clients they serve; we work in new ways to reduce the complexity and fear of financial planning. Our annuities are designed to help meet accumulation, income and legacy planning needs, while providing stability, accessibility and a high level of support to help investors achieve financial security. Learn more at cmannuities.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

CUNA Mutual Group Annuities team provides THE VALUES CARD EXERCISE in relationship with Think2Perform. It is the first step in the application of the alignment model. Ask us about other supporting materials and next steps after THE VALUES CARD EXERCISE. Reprinting prohibited without the prior written consent of Think2Perform, Inc.

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Annuities are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company (CMFG Life) 2000 Heritage Way, Waverly, IA, 50677. CMFG Life is a stock insurance companies. Investment and insurance products are not federally insured, may involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any depository or lending institution. All contracts and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states or through all broker/dealers

CMGA-3264471.1-0920-1022 © CUNA Mutual Group 2020

SOURCE CUNA Mutual Group

Related Links

https://cmannuities.com

