Cunard Celebrates 180th Anniversary with Fleet-Wide Sale

The 180 th Anniversary Sale will be offered on voyages booked between February 28 and May 18, 2020, on new bookings only. The promotion applies to a variety of the line's upcoming event voyages, signature Transatlantic Crossings and popular Alaska voyages. The offer is also available on Canada & New England, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia voyages.

The 180th Anniversary Sale features:

$180 onboard credit per person when booking a balcony stateroom*

onboard credit per person when booking a balcony stateroom* 50% reduced deposit^

Grill Suite bookings receive free gratuities and free drinks package**

By taking advantage of this offer, guests have the opportunity to experience the following upcoming voyages and more:

Queen Mary 2

A 7-night New England and Canada voyage from Quebec City to New York (M030); Sept 18-25, 2020 . Fares starting at $949 per person.

voyage from to (M030); . Fares starting at per person. Literature Festival at Sea, a 7-night Transatlantic Crossing from London to New York (M039); Dec 1-8, 2020 . Fares starting at $979 per person.

to (M039); . Fares starting at per person. A Full World Voyage, 99-night roundtrip from London (M103E); Jan 10 - April 19, 2021 . Fares starting at $14,299 per person.

Queen Victoria

A 12-night Norway and Northern Lights voyage roundtrip from London (V030); Nov 4-16, 2020 . Fares starting at $1,499 per person.

and Northern Lights voyage roundtrip from (V030); . Fares starting at per person. A Full World Voyage, 108-nights roundtrip from London (V104D); Jan 10 - April 28, 2021 . Fares starting at $15,199 per person.

Queen Elizabeth

A 10-night Alaska voyage including Glacier Bay National Park, roundtrip from Vancouver (Q022); July 21-31, 2020 . Fares starting at $1,129 per person.

voyage including Glacier Bay National Park, roundtrip from (Q022); . Fares starting at per person. A 7-night Southern Australia voyage roundtrip from Sydney (Q209) March 2-9, 2022 . Fares starting at $1,249 per person.

voyage roundtrip from (Q209) . Fares starting at per person. An Australia and New Zealand Holiday Voyage, 14-nights roundtrip from Melbourne with New Year's Eve in Auckland (Q101); Dec 22, 2020 – Jan 5, 2021 . Fares starting at $2,109 per person.

"Cunard's 180-year history has played a central role in creating the concept of luxury cruising today," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "The brand spearheaded many industry firsts and has a continued commitment to its role as an innovator of engaging, meaningful and insightful ocean travel."

Cunard will launch a yet-to-be-named fourth ship to its fleet in 2022. That same year will mark the 100th Anniversary of the World Voyage, which Cunard launched in 1922 when The American Express Company chartered Cunard's Laconia to sail the first continuous circumnavigation of the globe by a passenger liner. Laconia sailed a 130-day voyage, calling at 22 ports. To commemorate the completion of this historic voyage the 'Laconia Cup' was presented to the Captain by American Express; and today the Cup resides on Queen Victoria as the Cunard fleet continues the tradition of world cruising.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards; 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

*$180 OBC per person is based on booking a balcony stateroom or above on voyages 14 to 20 nights in length. OBC amount varies by voyage length and category booked. Offer is not available to third/fourth berth guests, not transferable and may not be combinable with other offers. See schedule below of the OBC amount per person.

Voyage Length Balcony Princess Grill Queens Grill 6-13 Nights $90 $120 $150 14-20 Nights $180 $240 $300 21-54 Nights $250 $360 $450 55-88 Nights $400 $600 $800

^50% Reduced Deposit means that guests will pay 12.5% deposit instead of the standard 25% deposit on voyages less than 31 nights. For voyages 31 nights or longer, 10% deposit will be charged instead of the standard 20% deposit

**Free Gratuities for Grill Suite: Free Gratuities offer is based on pre-payment by Cunard of suggested gratuities in the amount of $13.50 per person per day for Grill Suites. This offer is not available for third/fourth berth guests. Offer is not transferable and may not be combinable with other offers. Free Gratuities are applicable to bookings on voyages included in this promotion only

**Free Drinks Package for Grill Suite: The Free Drinks Package offer is applicable only to guests reserving a Princess Grill Suite or Queens Grill Suite on voyages 7 days or more listed under this promotion. The Free Drinks offer applies to all drinks $12 and under purchased on board during the cruise. Drinks under this promotion can be purchased and consumed free of charge by the participant only, and may not be purchased for people who are not booked on the promotion. Offer is not applicable to guests under 21 years of age. Drinks priced above the threshold shown above must be purchased at full price. Paying the difference between the threshold and the higher price is not permitted. The standard 15% service charge applied against all bar orders will be included under this promotion for all drinks ordered under the price threshold. Tipping beyond the 15% is at the discretion of the guests. For drinks purchased over the price threshold, the 15% service charge will apply as standard. Drinks ordered on this promotion will be signed for in the normal way with the cost of the drinks appearing on the sales receipt. The cost is credited back to the guest folio on a nightly basis. This promotion does not apply to drinks ordered as room service or in-room mini-bar (except Queens Grill), bottles of wine or drinks packages. Cunard operates a Responsible Service of Alcohol Policy. Offer is not available for third/fourth berth guests, is not transferable and may not be combinable with other offers. No cash value.

