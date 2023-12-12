Cunard Launches Queen Elizabeth's 2025 Alaska Season

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure seekers can embark on an extraordinary holiday at sea in 2025 as Cunard announces the launch of its highly anticipated Alaska 2025 season.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the luxury cruise line can reveal that Queen Elizabeth will offer 11 voyages in Alaska, ranging from 7 to 11 nights, from June 12 until September 25.

Queen Elizabeth sailing in Glacier Bay, Alaska
Queen Elizabeth sailing in Glacier Bay, Alaska

Voyages will be available to book from 9 a.m. EST today exclusively for Cunard World Club Members, with bookings available to all from 9 a.m. EST tomorrow, December 13.

Whether whale watching from their stateroom or exploring The Great Land on shore, only on Queen Elizabeth can guests immerse themselves in Alaska and experience a world of unique opportunities and unexpected inspiration. With Alaska Native Voices onboard, including a Cultural Heritage Guide, plus a Naturalist on every sailing to provide distinctive deck commentary, there's no better way to experience the majestic scenery and local culture of Alaska than with Cunard.

With 24 late evening departures, guests will have an abundance of time to explore port cities such as Ketchikan, adorned with colorful totem poles, or Sitka, where 22 buildings have earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The truly stunning Hubbard Glacier is a must-see for travelers exploring this beautiful region, and in Icy Strait Point, guests can join a whale-watching expedition or experience the thrill of riding the world's largest zipline.

Meanwhile, the UNESCO-listed Glacier Bay National Park, with its ice-capped mountains and towering glaciers, promises to be a highlight of any Alaska voyage. Other calls include Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Endicott Arm, and Hubbard Glacier.

On board Queen Elizabeth, guests will be fully immersed in the Alaska experience. Renowned explorers and accomplished adventurers will share their heroic feats, providing a unique educational component to the journey. This season we are honored to have onboard the legendary mountaineer Kenton Cool, the fearless polar skier Preet Chandi, and the acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Doug Allen. Their expertise promises to elevate each voyage and we can only imagine that 2025 will bring an even more extraordinary line-up of captivating programming.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard said: "We are incredibly excited to offer guests the new opportunity of sailing roundtrip into Alaska from Seattle. Due to strong guest demand, Cunard is offering a full summer season in Alaska, allowing travelers to delve into the region's wildlife and visit extraordinary cities, with extended time in port to fully appreciate this captivating destination."

To delve even further into the Alaskan culture, guests onboard will savor indigenous flavors foraged from land and sea, for a dining experience that complements the breath-taking surroundings, while indulging in cocktails inspired by Alaska's glacial scenery.

To view all Cunard's Alaska 2025 Alaska voyages, visit: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/cruise-destinations/alaska

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard 
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).  

