Cunard reports record-breaking bookings in 2024

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has reported record-breaking bookings in 2024, following an exceptional year and the launch of its highly anticipated ship, Queen Anne. From 1 January to 31 October this year, Cunard recorded an impressive 73,000 additional guest reservations compared to the same period in 2023, representing a 23% year-on-year increase.

This performance marks the highest number of guests booked between 1 January and 31 October than in any equivalent period on record. Both the UK and North American markets contributed significantly to this success, with a 24% increase in guests booking from the UK and 29% more from North America compared to 2023.

The arrival of Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne, in May has been a key factor in this growth alongside the launch of three new cruise programmes in 2024. Winter 2026 and summer 2026 itineraries were introduced in March, followed by the winter 2027 programme in October, further driving demand.

As an iconic British brand, Cunard's global appeal continues to grow, with more than half of bookings between 1 January and 31 October now originating from outside the UK. International markets have shown particularly strong interest, with targeted marketing campaigns in these regions driving a 22% increase in international guest bookings over the past year.

In addition to international growth, Cunard continues to attract both new and returning travellers. From 1 January to 31 October 2024, the brand saw a 49% rise in first-time guests choosing to sail with Cunard compared to the same period in 2023.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "As we look ahead to 2025, we are proud to report record-breaking bookings that demonstrate the continued strength of Cunard's commercial performance. As an iconic British brand with growing international appeal, Cunard continues to attract travellers from across the globe who are drawn to the timeless elegance and modern luxury we provide. The launch of Queen Anne has been a key driver of this success, increasing our capacity and capturing the imagination of both loyal and first-time guests. These results are a testament to the hard work of our teams and partners worldwide, who ensure Cunard remains at the forefront of luxury travel."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, visit www.cunard.com.

Notes to Editors

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE: CCL) (LSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435559/4755505/Cunard_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cunard