Cunard Reveals 2025 Event Voyages Program

VALENCIA, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has unveiled its program of 2025 Event Voyages, taking place across Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria.

Event Voyages feature experts from the worlds of arts, gastronomy, wine and entertainment, with performances, Q&As, and hands-on workshops on offer.

Queen Elizabeth will be sailing from Sydney to Tasmania for her Great Australian Culinary Voyage in February 2025

The luxury cruise line will offer seven itineraries, ranging from five to 11 nights, beginning in February 2025. These comprise:

Great Australian Culinary Voyage, Queen Elizabeth

Features some of Australia's most successful chefs, producers and food critics, as well as a special three-course dinner for the Britannia and Grills Restaurants and bespoke culinary shore experience in Hobart. Departing February 6, 2025. Prices start from $1333 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Film Festival at Sea, Queen Mary 2

A seven-night cruise, in partnership with the British Film Institute, includes a curated schedule of activities and events such as screenings, conversations with industry icons, quizzes, and Q&A sessions. Departing March 8, 2025. Prices start from $1193 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

185th Cunard Anniversary Sailing, Queen Mary 2

A seven-night itinerary that will celebrate Cunard's history with insights from maritime historians and a commemorative dinner. Departing June 24, 2025. Prices start from $1651 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Dance the Atlantic, Queen Mary 2

A seven-night transatlantic cruise celebrating the world of dance. Six leading dancers from the English National Ballet will join guests on board, with performances from classic and contemporary ballets in the Royal Court Theatre. Departing August 8, 2025. Prices from $1854 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra, Queen Mary 2

Guests on this seven-night cruise will be immersed in the world of classical music, brought on board by Anthony Inglis, conducting the UK's National Symphony Orchestra. Departing September 3, 2025. Prices start from $1397 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Voyage du Vin, Queen Victoria

An 11-night voyage, in partnership with Corney & Barrow, one of the UK's oldest independent wine merchants, which will feature talks, tastings and events with leading connoisseurs and industry experts. Departing October 13, 2025. Prices start from $1142 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Literature Festival at Sea, Queen Mary 2

This seven-night itinerary will include a program of events curated by The Times and The Sunday Times, and the Cheltenham Literature Festival, with special guests such as journalist and broadcaster Sophie Raworth, and writer and broadcaster Richard Coles. Departing December 8, 2025. Prices start from $1142 based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

