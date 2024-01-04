Cunard Set to Bring Back Le Gavroche at Sea in Extended Partnership with Two Michelin-Starred Chef Michel Roux

Cunard

04 Jan, 2024, 11:35 ET

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard will bring back an exclusive series of Le Gavroche residencies at sea this year as two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux brings his iconic London restaurant to guests on Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2.

The esteemed chef will close the popular Mayfair venue this month and oversee four Le Gavroche residencies across four exciting Fjords voyages in 2024.

Michel Roux will partner with Cunard for an exclusive Le Gavroche at Sea collaboration
The exclusive series will be delivered in partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council and begins with Le Gavroche at The Verandah aboard Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2, for her sailing to Hardangerfjord on June 2.

The five-night residency – which will be an additional charge for guests – will cater to 60 diners each evening, showcasing a beautiful variety of Roux's signature seafood specialties and elevated culinary classics.

Guests will be treated to a five-course tasting menu infused with all the flavors of the sea, elegantly finessed using the very best produce.

Roux will then host a second residency aboard Queen Mary 2 for her Hamburg roundtrip Fjords voyage on August 6.

That same month, Roux will deliver another intimate, five-night takeover with Le Gavroche at Sir Samuel's on-board Cunard's newest ship Queen Anne as she departs for Stavanger in Norway on August 11. This exclusive dining experience will cater for 50 guests each night.

The Le Gavroche custodian will complete his quartet of takeovers with a further Norwegian residency on Queen Anne on September 1 as she sails to Haugesund.

During these voyages, Roux will also appear as an Insights Speaker in the Royal Court Theatre, regaling guests with stories from his illustrious 40-plus-year career in the hospitality industry.

The news follows August's announcement that Roux will be creating an exclusive gala menu for Queen Anne's Queens Grill and Princess Grill restaurants, as well as a new Golden Lion menu full of refined pub favorites for Cunard's newest ship.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We are incredibly honored to exclusively host Le Gavroche at sea and continue our exciting partnership with Michel Roux. Just as Roux sets the bar for fine dining, we at Cunard set the bar for luxury ocean travel, and his innovative approach to celebrating traditional Norwegian cuisine perfectly aligns with our dedication to offering guests unforgettable and culturally rich experiences."

Michel Roux added: "It is an absolute privilege to bring Le Gavroche to Cunard's Queens, reuniting with their hugely talented and passionate culinary development chefs as we strive to create menus inspired by the treasures of Norwegian cuisine. The culinary heritage of Norway is a tapestry of flavors, and together with Cunard, I look forward to weaving these elements into an extraordinary dining experience at Sir Samuel's and The Verandah. My ongoing partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council allows us to ensure every dish tells a story of the nation's natural beauty."

For more information on the 2024 voyages that Michel Roux will be sailing on, visit:

Queen Anne, August 2024: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/H419/H419

Queen Anne, September 2024: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/H422/H422

Queen Mary 2, June 2024: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/M415/M415

Queen Mary 2, August 2024: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/M424/M424 

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard 
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

