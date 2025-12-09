Cunard Invites Travelers to "Treat Yourself, On Us" with Up to $600 Onboard Credit for Wave Season

Starting today, travelers in North America can sail aboard one of Cunard's iconic Queens with incredible perks on voyages around the world.

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard, a legendary cruise brand with 185 years of offering timeless luxury at sea, today announced an indulgent offer for Wave Season. Now through February 25, Cunard is inviting travelers to Treat yourself, on us* and elevate their next voyage aboard any of Cunard's four iconic Queens with exclusive limited-time benefits.

Cunard’s Wave Season offer includes Transatlantic Crossings aboard the world’s only true ocean liner, Queen Mary 2 (PRNewsfoto/Cunard)

"Wave season is the most important time of year for cruise planning for both our guests and trade partners, and we're delighted to meet that moment by rewarding loyal guests and inviting new travelers to discover the Cunard difference," said Liz Fettes, Senior Vice President of Commercial for North America at Cunard. "With our richest onboard credit offer of the year, our guests can truly indulge in a luxury voyage in only the way Cunard can deliver aboard one of our iconic Queens."

­­Treat yourself, on us

Guests booking select 2026 and 2027 sailings will receive up to $600 in onboard credit per stateroom, adding even more glamour and style to each voyage, from five-star dining in restaurants like The Verandah and other alternative dining options, specialty shopping, Shore Experiences, rejuvenating spa treatments at the Mareel Spa, and a host of other onboard services.

Guests booking the ultimate luxury travel experience in Cunard's Grill Suites will also enjoy a Drinks Package and Hotel and Dining Service Charges are included in addition to luxuriously appointed suites, exclusive, Michelin-inspired dining venues, private indoor and outdoor lounges and spaces, and personalized butler service in the Queen Grill Suites.

The "Treat yourself, on us" offer is available on voyages sailing from April 2026 through December 2027 aboard the iconic Queen Mary 2, newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth, sophisticated Queen Victoria and the line's newest ship, Queen Anne.

Guests are spoiled for choice with itineraries visiting the idyllic glaciers of Alaska, sun-soaked Caribbean with crystal blue waters, historic European destinations and the rich culture of the Mediterranean and South America, as well as Cunard's iconic Transatlantic Crossings. Highlight voyages include:

July 3, 2026 (7-Night Voyage, M614): America's 250 th Independence Day Celebration alongside Sail4th 250 on Queen Mary 2, starting at $4,449 per person for a balcony stateroom.

Independence Day Celebration alongside Sail4th 250 on Queen Mary 2, starting at $4,449 per person for a balcony stateroom. July 5, 2026: (7-Night Voyage, H617): Wellness Voyage at Sea on Queen Anne, starting at $1,989 per person for a balcony stateroom.

August 24, 2026 (7-Night Voyage, V617A): Italy and Adriatic Solar Eclipse, starting at $1,559 per person for a balcony stateroom.

November 28, 2025 (7 Night Voyage, M632): Literature Festival at Sea on Queen Mary 2, starting at $1,899 per person for a balcony stateroom.

For more information about Cunard, Treat Yourself on Us, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit w ww.cunard.com

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

*The Treat yourself, on us offer is subject to full terms and conditions available here.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK).

