Cunard to Celebrate Queen Anne with British Isles Festival Voyage

News provided by

Cunard

06 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced the first event voyage on Queen Anne with a special British Isles Festival to coincide with her maiden voyage around the British Isles.

This unique sailing offers travelers the opportunity to take their place in history as the beginning of a new chapter for Cunard sets sail. Queen Anne will depart Southampton on May 24, 2024, for her maiden sailing around Great Britain and Ireland in a truly historic and one-of-a-kind British Isles circumnavigation.

Continue Reading
Queen Anne will set sail on her British Isles Festival voyage on May 24, 2024
Queen Anne will set sail on her British Isles Festival voyage on May 24, 2024

The 14-night roundtrip voyage will showcase the very best of Britain's shores, taking in Cunard's spiritual home of Liverpool and bustling Belfast, majestic Highland cliffs, and the spectacular Scottish coast.

On board, guests can meet preeminent performers during an exclusive program of dazzling British and Irish entertainment or enjoy 'In conversation with' Insights talks with expert guest speakers, celebrating the rich heritage and natural wonders of the British Isles.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Christmas has come early for travelers looking to celebrate the arrival of Queen Anne as we announce her British Isles Festival voyage, which will be a real celebration of our newest ship and showcase the very best of Great Britain and Ireland. Queen Anne's maiden voyage around these shores will be a truly historic sailing and I know many of our loyal Cunarders will be eagerly awaiting what will be an iconic journey."

Queen Anne

Whatever your dream destination, discover it with Queen Anne. As the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, her design concepts have been founded on heritage, craftsmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest ship, which spans 14 decks, will offer travelers several breath-taking experiences, and more choices of entertainment, dining, and bars than ever before.

She will also boast the widest selection of fitness, beauty, thermal, and spa facilities so far seen on a Cunard ship, with her reimagined Mareel Wellness & Beauty proposition heralding a new era of wellbeing at sea.

Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting more than 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe's most enchanting ancient cities.

She will sail on May 3, 2024, for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon.

To find out more about the British Isles Festival Voyage, visit: https://www.cunard.com/en-us/find-a-cruise/H413/H413

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard
Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline
YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard
Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:
Jackie Chase, Cunard, [email protected]
Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard

Also from this source

Cunard Secures Record Number of Black Friday Period Bookings

Cunard Secures Record Number of Black Friday Period Bookings

Cunard has reported its highest-ever number of guest bookings over the Black Friday period. The luxury cruise line has seen strong booking momentum...
Cunard secures record number of Black Friday period bookings

Cunard secures record number of Black Friday period bookings

Cunard has reported its highest ever number of guest bookings over the Black Friday period. The luxury cruise line has seen strong booking momentum...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.