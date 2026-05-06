Cunard Unveils 190 New Voyages in 2028 including Historic Four Queens Celebration

Plus, with Cunard's new Signature Packages, guests can seamlessly elevate their voyage with bundles at a remarkable value

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VALENCIA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard – the British luxury cruise brand renowned for 185 years of delivering elegance at sea – has announced its 2028 program, featuring 190 extraordinary voyages in 36 countries, including the historic Four Queens Celebration in May 2028. In addition, Cunard has revealed new inclusive opportunities for guests with its new Signature Packages,

Cunard’s Queen Victoria to make four maiden calls for the iconic fleet in Scotland, Norway and Italy.

Cunard will visit 125 ports worldwide, including 98 UNESCO World Heritage sites for its new program of voyages from April 2028 to January 2029. The program also includes 19 overnight stays and 37 late-evening departures, giving guests even more opportunities to immerse themselves in bucket list destinations.

In addition, a landmark moment will take place in Liverpool in May 2028 where all four Cunard Queens will unite for the first time, offering guests the rare opportunity to be part of history during one of the Four Queens Celebration voyages.

In another first for the brand, guests can experience the elegance of all four Cunard Queens in one single journey. Cunard's Queen-to-Queen voyages, a collection of back-to-back sailings, allow guests to combine voyages on board two, three or four Queens in one extended luxury adventure.

The four-Queen 40-night voyage from Southampton to Civitavecchia (for Rome), from April 16, 2028 to May 26, 2028, takes in the Norwegian Fjords, explores Europe's best ports, and joins the landmark Four Queens Celebration in Liverpool.

Additional program highlights include iconic Transatlantic Crossings, Independence Day celebrations in Boston, a variety of itineraries to Europe from Southampton, and four fleet maiden calls for Queen Victoria including Aberdeen in Scotland, Olbia and Taranto in Italy, and Måløy in Norway.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said, "Our new voyage collection is one of the most exciting programs we've ever launched. From the historic moment all four Queens meet in Liverpool on May 16, 2028 to the extraordinary breadth of destinations we will visit. We have thoughtfully curated these voyages to give our guests more time in port, and the chance to explore the world with the signature elegance and sense of occasion that defines Cunard."

Queen Mary 2

The world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, offers her signature Cunard experience on iconic Transatlantic Crossings, including her first-ever eastbound crossing from New York to Liverpool for the Four Queens Celebration.

Beyond the Atlantic, Cunard's flagship will offer voyages around the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and the Caribbean.

Highlights include an overnight stay in Boston for Independence Day celebrations, a return to Gaspé, Canada, for the first time in 11 years, a North Cape voyage in Norway and an overnight stay in Tromsø, Norway during a Northern Lights voyage.

Queen Victoria

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, Queen Victoria's 2028 program focuses on immersive European itineraries.

Travel north to Scandinavia and Northern Europe, where overnight stays in Stockholm, Reykjavík, Oslo, and Copenhagen provide extended time ashore, while late evening departures within the Arctic Circle offer exceptional opportunities to witness the spectacular Northern Lights.

For warmer escapes, Queen Victoria will call at Mediterranean destinations for the first time in more than a decade, calling at destinations including Albania, Cyprus, Turkey, and Tunisia, alongside the fleet maiden visits to Olbia and Taranto in Italy.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth will spend summer 2028 exploring the Mediterranean. From Croatia and Montenegro to Greece, guests can discover sun-washed coastlines, turquoise waters, and cultures shaped by centuries of history, cuisine and tradition.

Highlights include a maiden visit to Bari, the capital of Puglia, Italy, and an overnight stay in Istanbul, with a chance to see the city's historic landmarks, including the Hagia Sophia illuminated after dark.

Queen Anne

Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne, will begin her 2028 season in Scandinavia and Northern Europe, including a spectacular overnight stay in Liverpool for the Four Queens Celebration.

Sailing from Southampton, she will offer a variety of seven-night roundtrip voyages alternating between Norway's dramatic fjords and sunlit escapes to France, Spain and Portugal, including a maiden call to Le Verdon, the gateway to Bordeaux's renowned wine region.

Guests can enjoy overnight stays in Oslo, Copenhagen and Lisbon, as well as late-evening departures from La Palma and La Rochelle. Longer voyages include Arctic explorations and extended Canary Islands itineraries.

Early Access and Additional Savings

Cunard World Club members will enjoy exclusive early access to The Four Queens Celebration voyages from 9 a.m. EST on Monday May 18, 2026 and all new voyages from 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday May 19, 2026, before all bookings are on sale to all guests from 9 a.m. EST on Wednesday May 20, 2026.

Guests can also enjoy a 10% discount on these new voyages booked from May 18, 2026 through June 30, 2026, as well as up to $600 onboard credit for new reservations booked from May 18 through September 9, 2026.*

Cunard's New Signature Packages

Cunard's new Signature Packages** now offer guests the ease of inclusive travel and a seamless way to elevate each voyage. The two new packages – the Signature Package and Premium Signature Package – bundle essential extras into one simple upgrade, delivering savings of up to 30% compared to on board pricing. Both packages include Wi-Fi, drinks and dining credit for specialty restaurants, creating an effortless way for guests to make the most of their time at sea.

For more information about Cunard, Grill Suites and to book a voyage or add a Signature Package, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

Travel Advisors interested in further information on Cunard voyages, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

*Introductory offer terms and conditions can be found here

**Full terms and conditions for Signature Packages can be found here.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE: CCL) (LSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK).

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