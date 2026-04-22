Cunard Reveals Historic Four Queens Celebration in Liverpool

Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Anne will come together for the first time in 2028.



High res images for download here. Image by Chris Ison

VALENCIA, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise brand Cunard has announced a landmark moment when all four Cunard ships will come together in Liverpool for the first time.

On May 16, 2028, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Anne will unite on the River Mersey, in what promises to be one of the most memorable occasions in Cunard's modern history.

Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria came together in 2015 to celebrate Cunard's 175th anniversary. The meeting of the Four Queens in Liverpool, now including Queen Anne, will mark the first time Cunard's four ships will come together in the brand's spiritual home.

The event will mark the first time the full fleet of four has ever assembled, and it will do so in Liverpool, Cunard's spiritual home, where the company was founded in 1840. It offers a rare opportunity to see all four Queens together in one place.

The last time Cunard ships gathered on the Mersey was in 2015, when the three Queens came together to celebrate the brand's 175th anniversary, attracting more than one million spectators to the city and its waterfront. The 2028 gathering builds on that legacy, expected to draw fans and global attention, with Liverpool marking the moment in its own distinctive style through a waterfront celebration as the Four Queens meet and return home together for the first time.

Queen Mary 2's arrival in Liverpool on May 16, 2028 will also mark her first ever transatlantic crossing from New York directly to the city, as well as Cunard's first eastbound arrival from New York to Liverpool in more than 61 years, since RMS Sylvania berthed at Princes Landing Stage on November 18, 1966.

The Four Queens event coincides with celebrations marking 20 years since Liverpool was named European Capital of Culture. The city is preparing a year-long program of music, maritime and sporting events, with Cunard's return forming a centerpiece of the celebrations.

Guests will have the opportunity to be part of this historic once-in-a-lifetime moment through a series of specially designed Four Queens Celebration voyages across the Cunard fleet:

Queen Mary 2 will offer her first-ever transatlantic crossing from New York to Liverpool, arriving at the heart of the celebrations, before continuing with her renowned Transatlantic Crossings, Canada and New England voyages, and longer Caribbean itineraries.

Queen Anne begins her 2028 season in Scandinavia and Northern Europe, including the spectacular overnight stay in Liverpool.

Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria guests will experience the spectacle from on board the ships as they join the River Mersey gathering and sail together as part of the celebrations. Queen Elizabeth will sail from Southampton to Le Havre before joining the River Mersey celebrations, while Queen Victoria will arrive following a scenic voyage around the British Isles, visiting Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Bringing our four Queens together on the Mersey for the first time will be a rare and incredibly special moment for Cunard. Liverpool is where our story began, and returning with the full fleet is a powerful celebration of that bond. It will be an unforgettable day for our guests, for the city, and for everyone who comes together to enjoy the spectacle from the shore."

Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: "Welcoming the four Cunard Queens at the same time will be an extraordinary occasion for our city, our residents, and our visitors. We are incredibly proud of our rich maritime heritage, and this promises to be a really special moment here in Liverpool, Cunard's spiritual home.

"2028 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for us - with the Four Queens' visit, hosting Euro 2028 matches, and the 20th anniversary of Liverpool Capital of Culture, we've got a brilliant program of events and activities in store.

"We are looking forward to bringing people together once again and helping to deliver an experience that will be remembered long after the ships have sailed."

Further details on Cunard's 2028 voyage itineraries and booking dates will be announced soon.

For more information about Cunard and its World Voyages program, or to book a voyage, travelers can contact their Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star Service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

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SOURCE Cunard