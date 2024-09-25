Cunard Unveils Shore Excursions for South America Return

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has revealed it will offer up to five-day shore excursions upon its highly anticipated return to South America next year.

The luxury cruise line will operate in the region for the first time since 2020 with Queen Victoria's 78-night South America Discovery voyage, roundtrip from Southampton. The sailing will depart the south coast on January 9, 2025.

Cunard is offering shore excursions to Machu Picchu during Queen Victoria’s South America Discovery voyage

The voyage will call at several iconic destinations such as Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Patagonia, the Chilean fjords, Callao and Salvador. An extensive range of excursions is on offer, including:

Four-day Overland to Machu Picchu

A trip into Peru's mountains to visit Machu Picchu. Includes a visit to an Andean village of flowers for a personal encounter with the Quechua-speaking locals, before a train journey to Machu Picchu. Also includes the fortress of Sacsayhuaman and sacred site of Koricancha.

Five-day Overland to Galapagos

An opportunity to discover the wildlife of the Galapagos Islands. Days three and four feature a full-day boat, with options on the day including the islands of Bartolome, Seymour & Bachas, Plazas & Punta Carrion, Santa Fe, Floreana or Isabela. Ends with a visit to Twin Craters in the highlands of Santa Cruz Island.

Four-day Iguassa Falls

Includes a panoramic tour of Salvador and white water rafting, helicopter trips over the Iguassa gorge and jungle treks to view wildlife, including toucans and giant butterflies. This is followed by visits to both the Argentinian and Brazilian sides of the falls for scenic walks.

Snapshot of Salvador

Features a city tour taking in the key sights, such as Carlos Gomes Avenue, Campo Grande Square and Sete de Setembro Avenue.

Grand Tour of Lima

Begins with a scenic drive to the Plaza Mayor, the main square, and the Santo Domingo Convent, constructed in the 16th century. From here, the excursion visits the modern suburbs of San Isidro and Miraflores.

Off the Beaten Track to Codpa Village

Begins with a drive through the Atacama Desert and a visit to the Presencias Tutelares art sculptures. Guests will then visit Codpa Village, located on the River Vitor. Upon arrival they will sample a glass of Pintatani wine before embarking on a walking tour.

Best of Rio

A guided tour includes a ride along Rio's Guanabara Bay before guests ascend via cable car to Sugar Loaf Mountain. Also includes a drive along Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon beaches, before taking in the Statue of Christ the Redeemer at the top of Corcovado Mountain, via cogwheel railway.

Copacabana Beach

Guests can spend approximately five hours relaxing on Copacabana Beach.

Sunset Schooner Cruise

This three-hour cruise travels along the coastline of Rio de Janeiro, passing by the beaches of Flamengo, Botafogo and Urca, as well as offering views of Sugar Loaf Mountain and the Niterói beaches.

Highlights of Montecristi and Manta

A guided tour from Manta to Montecristi, home of the Toquilla hat. Once in Montecristi, guests will see a weaving demo where a guide will explain the process of how the hats are made.

Sights of Buenos Aires and Dinner and Tango Show

A comprehensive tour of the Argentinian capital followed by dinner and a tango show.

Matthew Gleaves, Vice President, Commercial - North America and Australia said: "Our South America shore experiences allow guests to immerse themselves in the region's rich history, vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. Each itinerary has been thoughtfully curated to offer a blend of iconic landmarks and lesser known hidden gems ensuring our guests can truly experience the unique beauty of South America."

The 78-night South America voyage will also feature a World Voyage cocktail party, a shoreside Gala event, a unique commemorative gift for guests and a World Voyage concierge.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, [email protected]

Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard