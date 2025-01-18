Cunard's new ship Queen Anne makes North American debut in New York

Queen Anne is the company's first new ship in 14 years

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cunard's highly anticipated new ship, Queen Anne marked her North American debut as she arrived in New York on her maiden call from Southampton, England. Cunard's first new ship in 14 years spans 14 decks and features 15 dining venues, accommodating up to 3,000 guests.

Queen Anne in New York Harbor with Cunard President Katie McAlister and Captain Inger Thorhauge

For the first time in Cunard's 185-year history, the line has two female leaders in command. Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, one of the few female captains in the maritime industry, is at the helm of Queen Anne, and Katie McAlister, Cunard's president, is steering the company into an exciting era of luxury cruising.

The design of Queen Anne was led by creative director Adam Tihany, who orchestrated a team of world-class designers to imagine a ship that reflects Cunard's rich art-deco heritage while embracing modern elegance.

A testament to this artistic vision is the ship's exclusive collection of 4,300 pieces of art, commissioned from both emerging and established artists worldwide, each offering a unique interpretation of Cunard's iconic legacy. The ship also elevates onboard entertainment to new heights with innovative venues and experiences including the "Bright Lights Society," an intimate cabaret-style venue.

With the debut of Queen Anne, Cunard enhanced its wellness offerings for guests. The Pavilion Wellness Café is a new venue serving breakfast, lunch, and daytime dining, with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

In addition, guests can enjoy the Harper's Bazaar Wellness at Sea program which offers three-day packages tailored to relaxation, energy restoration, or recovery, providing a rejuvenating journey at sea.

Queen Anne's call in New York marks the first stop on her 107-day inaugural World Voyage. This journey continues Cunard's legacy as the pioneer of world cruises since 1922; bringing together travelers from across nationalities and reflecting the brand's dedication to fostering international connections and cultural understanding—values that resonate more than ever in today's world.

Cunard and New York have a long and storied heritage with an impressive roster of milestones:

Cunard has sailed into New York since 1847, longer than any other cruise line.

Cunard ships carried one in five immigrants to America, helping millions begin new lives in New York and beyond.

Cunard's legendary ships including Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth epitomized the golden age of ocean travel, hosting world renowned cultural and political figures.

In 2015, the Empire State Building was lit red to honor Cunard's 175th anniversary, celebrating the company's enduring bond with the city.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, expressed her excitement about the ship's North America debut, stating: "Queen Anne represents the pinnacle of innovation, design, and hospitality for Cunard, and her arrival in New York is an historic milestone for our company. As we celebrate nearly two centuries of maritime excellence, Queen Anne ushers Cunard into a new era of luxury cruising and continues delivering unforgettable experiences that connect people and cultures around the globe. We are proud to contribute to the record-high1.5 million cruise passengers that travel to NYC bringing $500 million in local economic impact to New York."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE: CCL) (LSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK).

