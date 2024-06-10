Cunard's Queen Anne Embarks on a Sustainable Journey with Power Knot's LFC Biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that Queen Anne, a highly anticipated luxury cruise ship from renowned luxury cruise line Cunard, set sail on her maiden voyage with multiple LFC biodigesters onboard. Queen Anne is not only a testament to modern maritime excellence but also a symbol of Cunard's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

Queen Anne's maiden voyage set sail on May 3, 2024, with tickets for this remarkable voyage selling out two years in advance of the ship's inauguration. This world class masterpiece was built with comfort, luxury, and sustainability in mind. Queen Anne has embraced a multifaceted approach to reduce its environmental impact. Initiatives include testing of alternative fuels and advanced technologies, minimization of non-essential single-use plastics from its operations, and waste reduction through technologies that help improve operational efficiency such as implementation of Power Knot's LFC biodigester.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a galley or recycling center and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be taken off in a tender. Power Knot Ocean has nine different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 6000 kg (13200 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

The LFC biodigester brings a multitude of advantages to Queen Anne's sustainable mission. It optimizes operational efficiency by utilizing minimal deck space, allowing for the allocation of valuable real estate for other amenities and passenger activities. Furthermore, this innovative technology ensures the clean and odorless management of food waste, eliminating unpleasant odors and preventing issues with pests and vermin. Use of the biodigesters ensure compliance with Department of Justice (DOJ) and MARPOL regulations, reinforcing Queen Anne's position as a beacon of sustainability within the cruise industry.

Queen Anne's adoption of the LFC biodigester is a testament to Carnival's unwavering commitment to eco-conscious practices and its determination to lead the industry towards a greener future. Learn more about the LFC biodigester aboard ships here .

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

