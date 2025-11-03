Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Week Makes Its Triumphant Return Aboard Queen Mary 2

Fashion icon Christian Siriano is headlining the unique Event Voyage, whose designs have been worn by global stars such as Lady Gaga, Oprah, Julia Roberts and more. Siriano will be overseeing two exclusive runway shows set in the Queens Room before sharing insights from his distinguished career during an intimate Q&A session in the Royal Court Theatre.

Adding further glamour to the voyage is legendary designer Bob Mackie, renowned for dressing global icons such as Cher, Diana Ross, Madonna and Miley Cyrus. Guests on board have the rare opportunity to view selected pieces from his personal archive, specially curated for this crossing.

Also joining the voyage is supermodel, advocate and entrepreneur Coco Rocha, offering guests a rare insight into her 20-year career in the fashion industry. With over 100 magazine covers to her name, Rocha has worked with the world's leading photographers and walked for fashion houses including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, and Prada to Jean Paul Gaultier, Armani and Marc Jacobs.

For more information about Cunard, future event voyages and to book their next voyage, travelers can contact their Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star Service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Please note, once directed to the page you will need to "Register for an account." Your request may take up to 24 hours for approval to access the library of assets. You will be notified via email to complete your registration.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Contact

Cunard: [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard