Cupcake Legend Candace Nelson Opens Virtual Bakery on #1 Social Bingo Game Bingo Blitz

In the new virtual bakery, players can create up to a total of 39 different scrumptious bakery items. Dishes are separated into categories, including pastries, cookies, donuts, cupcakes, ice cream, cakes and pies, and a final 'Candace's Sweets' category. In each category there is a special chef's dish that Candace Nelson created specifically for the feature, with the last category being made up entirely of Candace's own recipes.

"We at Bingo Blitz are beyond thrilled to have Candace Nelson on board with launching Blitzy's Bakery," said Roee Azulay, Head of Marketing. "Candace is the undisputed Queen of cupcakes and her charming and infectious energy will be sure to bring Bingo Blitz players flocking to the new bakery. We look forward to opening the doors and giving our players so many delectable treats, along with a fun and colorful game experience."

"I'm so excited Bingo Blitz has baked up this delicious new feature," said Candace Nelson. "I'm thrilled to be a part of it and share some of my tastiest recipes."

Blitzy's Bakery will be available for all Bingo Blitz players for a limited time.

About BINGO Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play social bingo game, with over 1 million active players per day, on social networks and mobile platforms. Founded in 2010 in Santa Monica, CA., the game was acquired by Playtika in 2012 and moved to the Playtika Headquarters in Herzliya, Israel, in 2016. Bingo Blitz is so much more than a free online bingo game. It's a high action, skill-based game, packed with exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes.

About Playtika

Playtika is a leading gaming company with over 27 million monthly active users playing its titles. Founded in 2010, the company was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has over two thousand employees in offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr and Vinnitsa.

