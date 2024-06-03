Cupshe Collaborates with 'The Bachelorette' Star JoJo Fletcher for Debut Co-Designed Collection: Soul Space

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe announces its partnership with JoJo Fletcher, renowned TV host and star of The Bachelorette season 12, on a co-designed collection together, Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher: Soul Space. Acting as the creative director, JoJo infuses her signature style into this exclusive collaboration. Featuring vacation-ready women's swimwear, the collection is now available for purchase on Cupshe.com .

Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher: Soul Space

Fresh from a summer trip to Europe, JoJo reveals, "My goal in designing this collection was to promote a sense of reconnection. The versatility of slowing down and taking time for yourself or being comfortable and confident on a day with friends. Whether you're lounging by the pool, exploring a new city, or relaxing on the beach with family, my intention is to bring a touch of calm and tranquility to your summer vacation."

Featuring 32 pieces, the collection showcases a variety of vacation styles made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Shoppers can explore bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups in a wide range of flattering silhouettes. The swimwear includes vibrant colors and prints, metal hardware, and crochet. Available in various cuts, including high and low-waisted options, the collection offers full to medium coverage. Additionally, it features styles such as underwire, halter, and one-shoulder designs.

"JoJo has been a joy to work with and truly embodies the spirit of Cupshe. This year, she steps up as our annual brand spokesperson. Her vibrant soul and genuine beauty make her the perfect voice for Cupshe, with the collection inspired by her unique spirit, celebrating our brand's joyful essence," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe.

The collection ships globally, with prices ranging from $26.00 - $37.99 USD and sizes between XS and L. Campaign assets are available HERE .

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne and more.

