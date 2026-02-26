Cupshe Launches Casa del Sol, a Two-Part Collection Co-Designed with Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe announces the launch of Cupshe x Jessie James Decker: Casa del Sol, a co-designed collection in collaboration with singer, entrepreneur, and Kittenish founder Jessie James Decker. The first drop is now exclusively available at Cupshe.com , with a second drop debuting March 5, introducing menswear styles co-designed by former NFL wide receiver and Jessie's husband, Eric Decker.

Cupshe x Jessie James Decker: Casa del Sol

This marks Cupshe's second collaboration with Jessie James Decker, expanding last year's edit into a fully co-designed, two-part collection. Drop 1, She Brings the Heat, features 28 styles including bikinis , one-pieces , cover-ups , vacation dresses , and jumpsuits , ranging from $32–$49 USD in sizes XS–XL.

"Swim season is hands down my favorite time of year. I'm a beach girl at heart, so doing round two with Cupshe was a no brainer," says Decker. "This collection is inspired by our family vacations, especially the tropical ones. I wanted to design pieces that make women feel beautiful and confident whether they're on vacation, lounging by the pool, or soaking up the sun in their own backyard. Working with Cupshe again has been such a joy."

"From the moment we created our first collection, we knew we had something special," says Iris Yen, Chief Marketing Officer at Cupshe. "Casa del Sol captures Jessie's fearless femininity and magnetic energy, designed for women who don't just chase the sun, they become it."

Inspired by the sun-soaked spirit of Casa del Sol, the collection features bold hues of orange, coral, and pink balanced with warm neutrals, highlighting sculpted, supportive silhouettes and elevated resortwear designed for travel-ready moments.

The second drop expands the Casa del Sol story with coordinated men's swimwear co-designed by Eric Decker, featuring bold prints, statement sets, and complementary couple looks that build on the momentum of the previous collaboration.

Cupshe x Jessie James Decker: Casa del Sol is available at Cupshe.com . Campaign assets can be found here .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No. 1 vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel created for the most vibrant and fearless women around the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated, and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, and more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cupshe