Cupshe Launches Exclusive Festival Collection in Collaboration with The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe announces its latest partnership with JoJo Fletcher on the festival collection, Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher: The Sunshine Escape Collection, marking their second collaboration. JoJo, a renowned TV host and star of The Bachelorette season 12, brings her signature style to this exclusive collection. Featuring festival-ready women's styles, the collection is now available on Cupshe.com .

Jojo Fletcher modeling the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher: The Sunshine Escape Collection

Building on the phenomenal success of their initial collaboration, JoJo shares, "Even now, two years later, I still receive messages from people asking about pieces from our previous collaboration! When Cupshe proposed a more extensive partnership as their spokesperson this year, the decision was obvious for me."

The Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection embodies the vibrant spirit of music festivals, and blends JoJo's style with Cupshe's fashion-forward and accessibly priced designs. With 26 pieces ranging from bikinis, to cover-ups, this collection captures the essence of festival season. Shoppers can discover two-piece sets, dresses, swimsuits, and bikinis in bold colors, patterns, and crochet.

"I drew inspiration from my love for the feeling that live music brings people. Country music especially, paying tribute to the joy, freedom, and artistic expression that music festivals represent. Our goal was to create a collection that invites everyone to embrace a free-spirited nature in their everyday lives."

"JoJo's collaboration with Cupshe on the Sunshine Escape Collection underscores our commitment to versatile fashion that seamlessly transitions from daily wear to festival-ready style, celebrating confidence and the festival spirit," says Lei Qi, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe.

The partnership between JoJo and Cupshe promises an exciting journey ahead, with more collections planned for release this year. Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher ships globally, with prices ranging from $27.99-$49.99 USD and sizes available from XS - XL. Campaign assets are available HERE .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Frankchesska Fortoul

[email protected]

SOURCE Cupshe