Cupshe Makes Waves with 2024 Annual Recycled Swimwear Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and beachwear e-tailer Cupshe is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2024 Annual Recycled Swim Collection. This collection represents a significant stride in Cupshe's commitment to environmental sustainability while maintaining its reputation for stylish, quality swimwear.

2024 Annual Recycled Swim Collection

Featuring 23 swimwear styles, the 2024 Annual Recycled Swim Collection introduces an array of vibrant prints and figure-flattering silhouettes, embodying Cupshe's dedication to fashion-forward yet eco-conscious apparel. Each piece in this collection is meticulously crafted with fabrics and linings composed of 100% recycled materials, showcasing Cupshe's commitment towards circular fashion practices.

"We are thrilled to build upon the success of our first recycled collection from last year," says Michelle Prisciotta, Brand Manager at Cupshe. "This year, we've refined our approach with softer fabrics, vibrant signature prints, and increased the range of styles. These enhancements underscore our commitment to sustainability while meeting the diverse needs of our customers."

The sustainability of the 2024 Annual Recycled Swim Collection extends beyond materials, as Cupshe has taken meticulous steps to ensure ethical production practices. The collection is both GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified and BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) compliant, reflecting Cupshe's dedication to upholding environmental and social standards in its supply chains.

In addition to using recycled materials, Cupshe has implemented digital printing techniques, significantly reducing water consumption during production. Furthermore, the brand's transition to biodegradable packaging further minimizes its environmental impact. Moving forward, Cupshe remains dedicated to integrating sustainable fabrics and pioneering processes, aiming to drastically reduce its consumption and carbon footprint.

The 2024 Annual Recycled Swim Collection is now available for purchase exclusively on Cupshe.com , with sizes ranging from XS - XL and styles priced between $29.99 to $33.99 USD. Campaign assets are available HERE .

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated, and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

